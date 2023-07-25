Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Cooling Inflation Amid Rising Recession Risks

Summary

  • The seasonally adjusted HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index, based on approximately 85% of usual survey responses, dropped from 49.9 in June to 48.9 in July, its lowest since last November.
  • The dearth of new orders meant backlogs of work fell at an increased rate as companies often relied on previously placed orders to support current operating levels.
  • Inflationary pressures meanwhile moderated in July, with gathering deflation in manufacturing compounded by slower service sector inflation.
  • Looking at growth across the euro area, France reported an especially steep downturn in output, which fell for a second successive month and at the sharpest rate since November 2020.

Stack of Coins Sitting on European Union Flag

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Eurozone business output fell at the fastest rate for eight months in July, according to the latest HCOB flash PMI survey data produced by S&P Global, marking a weak start to the third quarter.

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Comments

