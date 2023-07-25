vgajic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

We aren't far off from the next earnings report by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) but it seems aluminum prices are making lower lows and stabilizing right now. A QoQ decrease seems likely but I am confident that the future outlook for prices remains positive. Looking at the Q2 report from KALU that is coming up very shortly I think a positive and potentially raised guidance for 2023 is possible and buying before the share price jumps because of it I see as a very good risk/reward case now.

From the Q1 report by the company, they said momentum is likely to continue into Q2. I think the bottom line might see a slight decrease as aluminum prices are lower in Q2 than in Q1. But overall momentum in key end markets seems to persist. This is painting a very solid outlook for the business. The share price has increased in the last months and the p/e sits at 27 but as the demand for aluminum looks very strong momentum will likely increase in terms of revenues for KALU. Upgrading my previous view on the company and rating KALU a buy now.

Buying At The Bottom Of The Aluminum Cycle

It seems that the bottom is nearing aluminum prices. I don't see a solid argument for prices to go lower, especially now when demand is ramping up and companies are once again beginning to rebuild inventories ahead of economic booms in infrastructure and their key markets.

Aluminum Price (tradingeconomics)

The chart above here shows a quite steady trend upward for aluminum prices. Like all cyclical commodities, there are highs and lows. Right now I think we are at the lower end of that cycle and the US is still very strong. Reports are suggesting that after the slowdown we recently experienced it's going to pick up quickly again in 2024 and beyond. With cyclical companies, the best time is always to buy when valuations seem ridiculous and too expensive. KALU is heading that way right now and I don't want to be on the sidelines for the next bull run.

Conversion Revenue (Earnings Report)

Highlighted in the last earnings report was the fact that shipments were increasing for KALU quite significantly. For Q2 I think we will see it continue as key end markets like packaging for KALU. Since Q3 2022 the volumes have been steadily on the climb and as it represents the largest amount of shipments it's a good indication for the future I think.

Conversion Revenue (Earnings Report)

Even though the price of aluminum may have decreased, KALU has maintained a very solid record of conversion revenue. It has been steadily climbing in the last few years, and so in Q1 2023 it's $369 million. A lot of that growth coming from packaging which KALU began focusing more and more on in 2021. Looking towards Q2 this is another point to watch out for, apart from just higher shipments, the fact that KALU can also convert that into higher revenues is a factor in justifying the current valuation.

Risks

A notable concern for companies lies in the potential risks associated with a significant increase in leverage, which could impede the continuity of dividend distributions and jeopardize the sustainable uptrend of the company's future dividend raises. I made it clear in the last article that the ratio between net debt and EBITDA is not that good right now. The ratio is 8.6 and I don't see it declining that much in Q2 unfortunately. But when aluminum prices rise once again addressing this concern will be easier for the company.

Served Market (Earnings Presentation)

Companies operating in industries reliant on volatile commodity prices, such as aluminum, face additional challenges. Fluctuations in commodity prices can have a direct impact on a company's profitability, as the cost of raw materials rises and falls. A sudden surge in aluminum prices, for instance, can significantly increase production costs for aluminum-dependent companies, reducing their profit margins and potentially hindering their capacity to maintain dividend payouts. This is why it's so difficult to pinpoint when a good time to start a position is in these companies, but I find the long-term to be the best with KALU right now as opposed to other companies like Century Aluminum Company (CENX) which is a much more pureplay aluminum play. CENX lacks a dividend whilst KALU has one nearing 4% right now. That will help result in an investment in KALU outperforming CENX. Besides, CENX is diluting shares whilst KALU is doing the opposite and instead ensuring value is being passed on to investors.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Investors that want an exciting aluminum play should be looking at KALU. History shows that KALU has been very efficient in growing its revenue conversion despite lower aluminum prices.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Managing higher costs as interest expenses remain elevated will be a challenge. But to help offset this pressure KALU does have a massive backlog for Boeing and Airbus aircraft to tap into and benefit from. In terms of valuation, KALU does look expensive right now with a p/e of 28, but we need to account for the cyclical nature of the industry they are in. Buying when valuations are high and selling when they go lower is the essence of playing commodity industries. For the coming Q2 report, the momentum is bound to continue and that might carry the share price higher. I am comfortable entering at the current price and that leads me to rate KALU a buy now, upgrading from my previous rating.