The Predictive Power Of The Yield Curve

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.06K Followers

Summary

  • The predictive power of the yield curve is a widely accepted causal narrative, but history shows that the causal correlation between long and short rates is actually quite weak.
  • While long and short rates tend to move in the same direction, they do so at varying rates.
  • The Fed’s open market operations are countercyclical and lag the real economy. The market, on the other hand, is a forward-looking voting machine that represents the collective wisdom of the crowd.

“[O]ur mind is strongly biased toward causal explanations and does not deal well with ‘mere statistics.'”

- Daniel Kahneman, Thinking, Fast and Slow

The predictive power of the yield curve is a widely accepted causal narrative. But the history of the yield curve shows that the causal correlation between long and short rates is actually quite weak. While long and short rates tend to move in the same direction, they do so at varying rates.

The debut of the Federal Reserve System in 1914 and the advent of modern central bank orthodoxy amid the Great Inflation of the late 1960s to early 1980s contributed to a divergence in how the market sets long and short rates. The yield curve’s predictive accuracy was decidedly mixed in the first half of the 20th century but was much more reliable in the second half - a shift that aligns with how the the US Federal Reserve has evolved over the years.

During the 19th century and the first three decades of the 20th, yields for four- to six-month commercial paper were higher on average than those of prime long-term bonds. As the US Civil War gave way to peace and deflation, interest rate levels exhibited a downward trend. But towards the turn of the century, gold discoveries increased the money supply and sent rates higher. During this period, the market set interest rates based primarily on the supply and demand of loanable funds. The low interest rates of the post-Civil War era did not prevent eight different NBER recessions between 1868 and 1900.

But higher rates from 1900 to 1920 didn’t exert much of an influence over the economy either, with six different NBER recessions over the 20 years. A persistently inverted yield curve may have contributed to the high frequency of recession. After all, a negatively

CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

