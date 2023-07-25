Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yes, The Correction Could Intensify

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • With the SPX and the Nasdaq appreciating by about 30% and 50%, respectively, stocks have had a remarkable run.
  • However, despite the constructive long-term catalysts, the stock market could continue with the current pullback, rotation, and consolidation phase.
  • Moreover, we may see a sell-the-news event around the FOMC decision, and things could get ugly if the Fed is more hawkish than the market expects.
  • We could see significant long-term buying opportunities in some of our favorite high-quality tech stocks and other assets soon.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Stock market chart

G0d4ather

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has been on a phenomenal run, surging by around 30% since we discussed the rally's start in mid-October last year. However, despite the constructive long-term catalysts, the stock market could continue with the current pullback, rotation, and

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.1K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 7:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (315)
Appreciate you're article and I agree. Anticipating some nearterm bargains, particularly in the tech tech/AI space. IMO the S&P 500 dips at least 8% to the 4200 area, but more likely down to 3980 and possibly as low as 3800ish. I see the Nasdaq going to 11,500-11,750 area. Then both indexes test their old highs.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 7:08 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.77K)
@PortguyofVA Sounds good, 4,200 is a strong support range
Boston Value Guy profile picture
Boston Value Guy
Today, 6:56 AM
Premium
Comments (463)
in·ten·si·fy
/inˈtensəˌfī/

become or make more intense.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 7:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.77K)
@Boston Value Guy Yes, the correction could become more intense...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.