Yes, The Correction Could Intensify

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has been on a phenomenal run, surging by around 30% since we discussed the rally's start in mid-October last year. However, despite the constructive long-term catalysts, the stock market could continue with the current pullback, rotation, and consolidation phase. Furthermore, the Fed may provide a "sell the news" opportunity in the coming days. Also, the technical image is highly extended here, and we could see more selling pressure in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, most pullbacks are constructive, and we could see considerable buying opportunities in some of our favorite high-quality stocks soon.

The S&P 500: 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

I remain constructive on the SPX in the intermediate and long term. Nevertheless, stocks (in general) appear considerably overbought now. Therefore, this transitory pullback could continue, potentially leading to a 5-10% correction in the SPX. The RSI exceeded 70 about a month ago, and we recently saw another extreme high in the 75 range. Additionally, the full stochastic could drop below 80 here, implying worsening near-term momentum for stocks.

Additionally, the SPX is now significantly above its moving averages. The SPX recently traded about 15% above its 200-day MA, something it has not done in a long time. These technical indicators and others suggest that stocks are generally overbought. Moreover, key stocks may need a pullback before proceeding higher in the intermediate and long term. A 5-10% pullback would put the SPX in the 4,350-4,150 range. This crucial area should provide substantial support and potential buying opportunities for high-quality stocks in tech and other high-growth market regions. Also, a 5-10% pullback in the SPX could enable some high flyers to come in by 20-30%.

The Nasdaq 100 - It's Even Worse

NQ (thinkorswim)

The Nasdaq 100 has been on a remarkable run, skyrocketing by 50% since the lows in early January. Moreover, many top components in this composite have doubled, tripled, or more since bottoming. Therefore, we could see transitory consolidation, rotation, and downside ahead. Also, the top tech components account for a substantial portion of the S&P 500 and could weigh on the significant average if big-tech corrections continue in the near term.

The Nasdaq 100 futures are around a crucial support level at 15,500, and selling pressure could intensify if the price action breaks down below support. We could see a swoosh down to the 15-14.8K support zone, likely creating abundant buying opportunities in many top high-quality AI tech names.

Will The Fed Enable A Sell The News Event?

Finally, it's Fed week, but more importantly, the trend of higher interest rates may end soon (late 2023/early 2024). It's essentially locked in that the Fed will increase the benchmark rate by another 25 Bps again. However, due to the overbought technical conditions, we may witness selling pressure after the decision, especially if the Fed is more hawkish than the market likes. Therefore, the FOMC event may add to the volatility, leading to more near-term selling. On the bright side, the Fed could be "one and done" after this rate hike. This constructive dynamic creates a bullish backdrop for many stocks and other risk assets, intermediate and long-term.

Rate Probabilities (mid-2024)

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

Looking out to mid-2024: There is a strong probability that the Fed funds rate will be around 4.5-5% by mid-next year. This dynamic implies that while the Fed should increase the benchmark by another 25 Bps this week, we should see the Fed returning to a more accommodative monetary stance soon, likely decreasing the funds rate by several 25 Bps moves as we advance through the first half of next year. Therefore, despite the probability of more near-term rotation, consolidation, and bouts of volatility, the high likelihood of lower rates next year provides the market with a powerful catalyst as we advance.

Earnings - Can We Continue Climbing Here?

It's remarkable how efficient corporate America is, even in these challenging times. Considering the "significant" companies ($100B+ market caps), approximately 22 have reported earnings thus far (up to July 24th, 2023). 17 of the 22 have announced both top and bottom-line beats. Also, many companies have reported much better than expected numbers, while there have been no big EPS/revenue misses amongst the significant names.

However, we've seen big-tech companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) decline post-earnings despite delivering better-than-anticipated results (in Tesla's case). We could see the trend of the temporary rotation process out of tech continue. This healthy consolidation/rotation phase could lead to more buying opportunities in the coming weeks.

The Bottom Line: Improving My Portfolio Plan

I made several adjustments to my all-weather portfolio "AWP" recently. Perhaps most notably, I added several high-quality oil stocks. Additionally, I recently increased my defense segment position. Also, the financial sector could continue seeing more inflows as we advance. I have temporarily reduced risk by hedging (implementing an options strategy) and selling off some riskier names.

As we advance - I will continue looking for compelling buying opportunities in high-quality tech companies and other segments as we move through H2 and into 2024. Tech could use a pullback/consolidation phase with rotation into different segments here. Nevertheless, high-quality tech companies provide unrivaled long-term opportunities.

The future stages of the internet, AI, robotics, the metaverse, and other innovative projects and sectors should continue providing substantial growth prospects and profitability potential in the coming months, quarters, and years. I remain keen on high-quality tech firms and other companies that should benefit from the AI revolution and other future developments moving on. Despite the probability of more volatility in the near term, my year-end target for the S&P 500 remains in the 4,800-5,000 zone.