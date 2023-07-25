Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novo Nordisk: Denmark's Coca-Cola

Jul. 25, 2023 6:22 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)FSNUF, FSNUY, NONOF
Tariq Dennison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Denmark's Novo Nordisk is 100 years old this year, with fundamentals as strong as ever facing a population with record rates of obesity and diabetes.
  • I almost wish NVO stock would decline by 50% due to a collapse in the demand for insulin, but that seems unlikely to happen.
  • That said, this stock is very expensive at over 30x forward earnings and a yield of less than 1.5%, so I don't have appetite to buy more here.
  • Rather, I'd look at buying longer-term call spreads, perhaps financed by writing out of the money puts.
One theme I'm especially keen on maintaining a "permanent" allocation to, at least until I see a major change in global trends, are companies that serve a global population that continues to get older, fatter, and more diabetic. More of my focus in this area

Non-US markets cover 75% of the world's economy, 90% of IMF expected GDP growth, and 95% of the world population. That's most of my time and money is invested outside the US, where I have lived most of my life and find opportunities to share with you. See how to improve your international stock strategy with your free trial to The Expat Portfolio.

Tariq Dennison
5.51K Followers
International investing in plain English

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolios. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box" and soon-to-be-released "10 Ways To Invest". He lives in Switzerland, and has worked in Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, the UK and Canada.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO, FSNUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

