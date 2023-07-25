Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JD.com is set to publish earnings for Q2 2023 on August 23. And although some of the investors' concerns surrounding the macro recovery in China are warranted, I argue the analyst consensus projection for JD.com's Q2 results are likely too negative: Analysts estimate that JD's topline for the 2023 June quarter may have contracted about 0.5% YoY, vs. a 5Y average growth of ~25%; For JD's EPS, analysts are "only" estimating a ~15% YoY expansion, despite encouraging management guidance on costs and margin.

Overall, I disagree with consensus estimates; as I expect a ~2-3% YoY growth for topline and a 22-25% growth for EPS, on the backdrop of a 45-50 basis point net-margin expansion to ~2.9% -- an earnings beat that will likely serve as a catalyst for strong 2H 2023 momentum.

Low Q2 Expectations Open Room For Upside

Based on information collected by Seeking Alpha, 28 analysts have submitted their projections for JD's Q2 2023 results, as of July 22nd. These projections anticipate that the Chinese e-commerce giant's total sales will likely fall between $37.7 billion an $43.2 billion, with the consensus being anchored around $38.9 billion. Using the consensus estimate as a reference point, it is suggested that JD's Q2 sales may contract by 0.5% YoY (as compared to JD's 5Y average YoY growth of ~25%.

Seeking Alpha

Likewise, the EPS expectations for JD's Q2 2023 are relatively depressed: JD's 2023 EPS estimates vary from $0.58 to $0.78, with the average being $0.69, suggesting a YoY EPS growth of 'only' 15.5%, despite JD management's of commitment to balance investments and control costs.

Seeking Alpha

Given the negative expectation backdrop, it is highly likely that the Q2 results will come in better than expected, in my view, and serve as a catalyst for strong share price momentum through the 2H of 2023.

Specifically, I expect JD to outperform in the JD Retail segment, which has probably enjoyed a strong May and June, mainly due to the successful "618 shopping festival". In that context, a recent research note from Morgan Stanley pointed out that the "618 promotion" enjoyed strong demand in multiple product categories, specifically for smartphones, home appliances, and fashion:

... during the first four hours of official sale, GMV from smartphone brands like iPhone, Xiaomi, Honor, and Huawei was up 100% YoY, GMV from home appliances and household products rose 50% YoY, and GMV from 2,000 apparel brands increased over 100% YoY (Wang E., CFA, Morgan Stanley JD.com Research Note, dated July 13th)

With that frame of reference, I don't think a 0.5% YoY contraction is reasonable; In my view, a ~2-3% YoY growth should be more likely.

Similar to topline upside, I expect JD's EPS to beat expectations - mostly as a function of efficiency improvements and cost discipline. Investor's should consider that JD's Q1 earnings call was centered around opportunities relating to group restructuring, as well as the push for operating efficiency and CAPEX discipline. Here are a few selected snippets:

... Former leaders of business groups will now act as leaders of business departments and the business departments that used to oversee various product categories will be further split into numerous operational units that focus on specific product categories and each of these units will have greater decision-making and management responsibilities and their KPIs will be tied closer to their operating results which will help to incentivize entrepreneurship at every level and better align team interest with those of investors ... ... [We are] improving efficiency of management and operations. We have recently rolled out an organizational readjustment for core segments such as JD Retail and JD Logistics with the purpose of further streamlining company allocate building a more flat, nimble and efficient management structure and further empowering first line business team ... This includes optimizing our product mix and sales channels in order to further improve our operating efficiency and quality. ... because of our proactive business adjustment or a proactive channel or product mix adjustment I can see that our gross margin for many product categories are still improving. That means we have - we will continue to gain operating efficiency will set a competitive pricing in front of the consumers

With analysts pointing to the negative effects of JD's RMB 10 billion subsidy program, I would like to highlight that JD's management has consistently emphasized that this subsidy program will not have a significant negative impact on margins. All that said, I forecast JD's net profit margin as a percentage of sales to rise by about 40 - 50 basis points vs. Q2 2022, to ~2.9%, suggesting that EPS may come in at ~$0.73.

Language Model

While it is too early to estimate the economic impact of the initiative, investors should note JD's push into AI opportunity: Specifically, JD has recently introduced "ChatRhino", a Large Language Model (LLM) which is designed to cater specifically to various industry challenges within vertical applications. Unlike its competitors, who emphasize the capabilities of their foundational models, JD took a different approach by training ChatRhino using a combination of 70% general data and 30% supply chain-specific data. This strategy allowed JD to focus more on addressing real-world issues in the core industries where JD operates, notably ecommerce and logistics. I will be interesting to learn more about the ChatRhino initiative during the company's Q2 earnings call.

Risk

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered JD stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

Going into 2H 2023, the biggest risk that I see for JD.com, Inc. stock is anchored on the possibility that the reopening process in China is slower than expected, and/or the government rethinks the reopening policy stance. Such a scenario would undoubtedly depress JD's fundamentals as compared to my expectations and calculations. In addition, investors should not completely disregard the other risk factors related to investing in China, including various danger points related to political risks, as well as the yet-to-be-resolved real estate crisis and structural growth slowdown.

Conclusion

Reflecting on analysts' estimates for JD's Q2 results, it appears that markets have taken a highly negative stance on the expected financial performance of both top and bottom-line estimates. Investors should consider, however, that this pessimism appears to be influenced (mostly) by macroeconomic data, such as slower-than-predicted GDP growth in China, and less by JD's idiosyncratic fundamentals, which are actually quite encouraging.

Given the negative sentiment backdrop, I believe that the upcoming earnings season could serve as a positive catalyst for JD.com, as I expect JD's Q2 report to outperform analyst estimates -- with a predicted 2-3% YoY growth for topline and a 22-25% growth for EPS.

For reference, even taking into account the low consensus estimates, JD shares appear undervalued. The stock is currently trading at a consensus FWD Price-to-Earnings ratio and Price-to-Book ratio of approximately x12.5 and x1.75, respectively. These valuation metrics indicate that JD stock is trading at a discount of around 20%-30% compared to the industry median for both P/E and P/B ratios.

