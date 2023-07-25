Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The German Economy Is In A 'Slowcession' And Needs A New Reform Agenda

Jul. 25, 2023 6:40 AM ETEWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • Another drop in Germany's most prominent leading indicator, the Ifo index, confirms that the economy is back on a downward trend before any upward trend had actually started.
  • The optimism at the start of the year seems to have given way to more of a sense of reality.
  • The case for a new reform agenda 2030 is getting stronger.

German flag fluttering front of Reichstag building. Berlin, Germany

arsenisspyros

By Carsten Brzeski

The rebound that never was.

Remember at the start of the year, some observers took a more optimistic stance on the German economy? Supported by the mild winter weather, the reopening of the Chinese economy and the misconception that

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.06K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.