Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kodiak's Weak IPO Is Our Opportunity

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kodiak's IPO was weak due to being released just before a major summer holiday.
  • Yet, the firm is in a strong business that produces solid ongoing cash flows.
  • Near-term expected drivers include positive coverage from major Wall Street firms and declaration of a dividend.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Interior Compressor Station

westphalia

Kodiak's IPO was a Dud

Kodiak (NYSE:KGS), is North America's third largest compression company.

That they just held their initial IPO on July 3rd, the day before the July 4th holiday, was probably poor timing. The 16.5 - 18.4 million share

This article was written by

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
10.09K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"

Darren's started his career as the Assistant Manager of a 7-Eleven; eight years later he was responsible for 14 stores. This imparted a business sense he still finds quite useful today.

After getting his MBA, Darren then moved into doing strategic financial planning and analysis for Silicon Valley firms, eventually achieving Director's status. These strategy, modeling and analysis skills, as well as a lot of hours in boardrooms talking with executives, transferred well into stock investment. It allowed him to first retire in 2006 at the age of 40.

With Cash Flow Club, Darren is now seeking to help others by sharing the analysis and real-world strategies that allowed him to retire early. He remains a full-time investor whose primary source of income is dividend and interest from his investments. He eats what he kills.


Education:

- Bachelors in Economics

- Masters in Business Administration

- Certificate in Personal Financial Planning

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KGS, AROC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.84K)
thank you for the article Darren!

do you happen to know or hazard a guess, if any or all of the distributions may be Return of Capital?

thanks m8
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.