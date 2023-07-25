Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa: Looking Fairly Valued Going Into Earnings

Jul. 25, 2023 7:38 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
140 Followers

Summary

  • Visa is set to release its financial results on July 25.
  • Going into earnings, the company looks fairly valued compared to its historical metrics, its peer, and according to a Discounted Cash Flow Analysis.
  • A possible decline after earnings might therefore be an attractive entry point.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Today, on July 25, Visa (NYSE:V) is expected to release its financial results. As the earnings near, I'm examining if a possible decline in the stock price resulting from or brought on by the results would represent a good

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
140 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.