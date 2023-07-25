INDY: Indian Equities Are Not Slowing Down After A Monster Q2 Rally

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

India has shined through the doom and gloom this year, helped by its widening GDP growth premium vs. the rest of the world (high-single-digits % GDP growth projected through FY24) and rapidly decelerating inflation. Even on the industrial side, India has been surprisingly resilient, with PMIs and industrial production data still in strongly expansionary territory. The macro upside has translated to the micro as well - consensus estimates peg corporate earnings growth at +22% this year and low-teens % in 2024. And if the FQ1 2024 earnings season is any indication, these earnings estimates could see further upward revisions ahead.

In reaction, foreign flows have rotated into Indian equities, propelling the iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY), which tracks India's 'Nifty 50' large caps, to the top of the emerging market ETF list for Q2 this year. The catch, as always with India, is the elevated valuation at ~24x earnings - approx. double the ~12x P/E for the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). Viewed in the context of Indian large caps' long-term high-teens % earnings growth path, though, there is still a case for investing in India, in my view. And with a major H2 2023/2024 election cycle ahead (which likely means more fiscal stimulus), I wouldn't call a top on the Indian rally just yet.

Fund Overview - A Relatively Concentrated Portfolio of Indian Champions

The US-listed iShares India 50 ETF seeks to track (pre-expenses) the performance of the Nifty 50 Index, a basket of the 50 largest Indian-listed stocks spanning over 60% of the National Stock Exchange of India's free float market capitalization. The ETF comes with a 0.9% expense ratio (gross and net) despite a massive $644m net asset base, placing it at the more pricey end of single-country Indian ETF options available to US investors (by comparison, the Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) charges 0.2%).

Despite maintaining exposure to ten different sectors, the fund holds an outsized stake in Financials at 38.1% - while comparable Indian ETFs like FLIN have a similar portfolio composition, INDY's lack of a weighting cap means the concentration of its top holdings tends to be much higher. The second-largest INDY sector exposure is to Information Technology (12.8%), followed by Energy (11.6%) and Consumer Staples (9.8%). The other sectors over the 5% threshold are Consumer Discretionary at 7.3%, Materials at 6.7%, and Industrials at 5.1%. At ~80% of the total portfolio, INDA is highly levered to the performance of its top five sectors.

Unsurprisingly, India's leading banks feature prominently in INDY's single-stock portfolio allocation. Leading private sector bank HDFC Bank (HDB) is the largest bank holding at 14.3%, followed by ICICI Bank (IBN) at 8.0%. The non-bank exposure is led by Indian multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (OTC:RLNIY) at 9.8% and tech services company Infosys (INFY) at 5.4%, along with diversified conglomerate ITC Limited (OTCPK:ITCTY) at 5.0%. With the five largest holdings contributing 42.5% of the overall portfolio, well above key comparable FLIN due to its lack of a weighting cap, INDY is one of the more concentrated US-listed Indian ETFs.

Fund Performance - Solid Capital Returns; High Tracking Error and Low Yield

On a YTD basis, the ETF has returned +9.6% in NAV terms, outperforming comparable US-listed Indian and emerging market ETFs. Zooming out, the fund has compounded at a steady +5.6% pace since its inception in 2009, recovering strongly since the '08 global financial crisis. Of note, the return profile is skewed toward the front end, with average annual returns over the last ten years coming in at +8.7%. On a three and five-year basis, the annualized total return also screens very strongly at +17.3% and +7.5%, respectively. What also stands out here is the wide tracking error vs. the fund's benchmark Nifty 50 Index. Even after adjusting for the high expense ratio, the annualized delta at >3%pts over the last three years (>50bps since inception) isn't great; I would note, however, that comparable funds like FLIN and EPI suffer from high tracking errors as well.

Growth-oriented funds don't usually offer high yields, and INDY is no different. The trailing yield currently stands at ~0.2%, placing the fund at the lower end of comparable India ETFs. Looking back, the distribution tends to be lumpy, though, with the 2021 high-single-digit % yield proving to be the exception, not the rule. Given the volatility of INDY's payouts, this isn't a great fit for income investors. But for growth-oriented investors looking for companies able to reinvest at high returns on capital, INDY is a worthy consideration.

Sustaining a Growth Premium Amid Global Weakness

India's latest manufacturing PMI numbers were strongly expansionary yet again at 57.8 (only slightly down from the multi-year high last month), with output and new orders sub-indices also staying firm off last month's highs at 61.7 each. Similarly, industrial production growth defied prevailing weakness in the US/EU and China at +5.2% YoY (accelerating from +4.5% YoY in the prior month). The consistent increase in the output price index is a particularly positive sign for Indian corporates, pointing to manufacturers successfully offsetting input cost pressures and protecting their margins. In combination, these positive data points suggest the capex deployment announced at this year's Union budget is working, offering support to demand conditions in India through the headwinds overseas.

On the consumer side, India's headline consumer inflation did accelerate to 4.8% YoY and could even move towards the 5% range in the coming months as El Niño pressures food prices higher. But recent rainfall trends, while uneven, are helping to ease concerns, while policymakers are also playing their part in ensuring adequate food supply buffers. Further easing of energy and commodity costs, should the global slowdown continue, will help with price pressures in the back half of the year as well.

For equity valuations, the path of core inflation is key to a policy boost - the RBI's benchmark repo rate is already well above inflation, so further easing of price pressures could pave the way for sooner-than-expected rate cuts (note bank rates are already declining). Current consensus expectations aren't all that aggressive either once you account for the FY23 base effects; nor is the long-term high teens % earnings growth rate estimate, which, if achieved, should see INDY grow into its >20x earnings multiple.

Indian Equities are Not Slowing Down After a Monster Q2 Rally

There's probably no place better to be in global markets than India today. With the Adani overhang now in the rearview mirror, INDY has re-rated significantly in Q2, outpacing the rest of the emerging market universe. The macro-micro setup indicates the outperformance is well-deserved - building on the GDP growth premium (at a time when many other emerging market economies are slowing down), corporate earnings have outperformed in FY23 and Q1 FY24, leaving Indian large-caps firmly on track to hit a high-teens % growth trajectory. So as pricey as INDY might seem at a premium ~24x P/E, and ~1.7x P/B, the ETF portfolio could quite easily grow into its valuation over time. With catalysts like the upcoming election cycle (state elections in 2023 and a general election in 2024), as well as a potential monetary policy pivot, in the pipeline as well, the post-Q2 INDY rally might still have legs.