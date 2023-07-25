Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Millicom International Cellular Has Numerous Paths To Growth

Michael Dion
  • Millicom International Cellular's net income fell 87% in Q1 2023, causing a 15% drop in share price; however, the company is pursuing growth opportunities and restructuring for long-term profitability.
  • The company's Project Everest is expected to result in $50 million in net savings in 2023 and $100 million in 2024, significantly impacting the company's profitability.
  • Despite potential risks such as discounting and foreign exchange challenges, I believe Millicom's stock is a buy due to its growth potential and depressed valuation.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is a telecommunications services provider headquartered in Luxembourg. The company provides mobile and fixed-line services, cable and satellite TV, cloud solutions, mobile financial services, and broadband. They are known for their operations in Latin America under the

Michael Dion
Michael (Mike) Dion is an FP&A, Corporate Finance, and Small Business expert who spent the last 12 years working in the Fortune 100, building a startup's finance and accounting department, advising small businesses, and guiding non-profit organizations as a board member. He has finance experience across multiple industries, including Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Construction. He founded F9 Finance, a website that helps Finance professionals accelerate their careers; and simplifies Finance and Accounting concepts to make them easily understandable and accessible to Professionals and Small Business Owners.His investment approach is informed by both Fortune 100 and small business experience. He looks for value opportunities where other investors overreact to bad news or underreact to good news—always backed up by strong fundamentals and preferably a dividend. Cash flow isn't just king for companies; it's critical for investors at all levels.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

