Immersion: Unsustainable Business Model And Stagnating Growth

Jul. 25, 2023 7:50 AM ETImmersion Corporation (IMMR)1 Comment
Chris Chng
Summary

  • Immersion's impressive profitability metrics in the last two years are unlikely to be sustainable.
  • An unstainable business model, stagnating top-line growth and legal lawsuits are major red flags for a high quality growth play.
  • Questionable capital allocation decisions with declining R&D over time.
  • I rate Immersion Corporation as a Sell.

Executive Summary

Incorporated in 1993, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is one of the leading developers and licensors of haptic technology. Haptic technology is one that allows users to "feel the experience" by creating a sensation through force, vibration and motion when users interact

I am passionate about investing and entrepreneurship. I started my career in investment banking with a focus on mergers and acquisitions across Southeast Asia and is currently the head of corporate development at a late-stage human capital startup

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Goomba69
Today, 8:15 AM
If the goal of reduced expenditures on R&D and cash on the balance sheet is to support being acquired, is that a bad thing for shareholders?
