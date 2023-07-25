Sean Gallup

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP:CA) is an $84-billion market cap Canadian commerce company that provides a platform and services for merchants worldwide to sell their products through various channels, including web, mobile, social media, and physical retail. They also offer solutions for managing inventory, payments, shipping, and customer relationships.

Like the rest of the high-growth market, SHOP experienced one of the worst periods for its market capitalization during 2022, when the market became much more selective in the face of tight monetary policy and the growth slowdown that began after the COVID recovery for most companies.

With the cost of capital much more expensive, it became harder for companies to grow, and long-duration ["growth"] stocks experienced a wave of downward revisions to future EPS figures, making their valuation multiples too high to sustain. Since early 2023, however, the tide has turned. The North American economy and the global economy in general proved not to be as weak as many thought [myself included]. Consumers continued to spend excess money; economic activity, while showing signs of deterioration, still remained quite strong; the labor market remains in no hurry to cool off. That is why SHOP saw multiple EPS upward revisions for the last 3 months, some of which are now over 100% higher:

Seeking Alpha, SHOP's EPS Revisions [author's notes]

The company looks very expensive at this point if we look at the projected EPS numbers and assume they turn out to be true. To show the degree of SHOP's overvaluation, take the EPS forecast for E2032 and divide the current share price by that - you get 12.65x. This seems like a very high number, especially compared to some other companies in the industry:

Author's work, Seeking Alpha Premium data

But with an EPS CAGR over that period [10 full years] of 31.82%, SHOP no longer seems so overvalued, as investors are primarily paying for the company's growth.

Author's work, Seeking Alpha Premium data

If we plot the relationship between growth and valuation multiples in 2D format, we see that SHOP is currently even cheaper than Amazon (AMZN) for the level of projected growth that the consensus expects from both firms:

Author's work, Seeking Alpha Premium data

The most undervalued companies in the sample - MercadoLibre (MELI) and Etsy (ETSY) - have some idiosyncratic characteristics that may prevent growth investors from taking further risks.

SHOP, unlike most other companies (except perhaps MELI), is the longest-duration story among the others, and is very sensitive to EPS beats and forward-looking management guidance. Due to negative EPS surprises and poor guidance, SHOP has fallen sharply on earnings days last year:

TrendSpider Software, SHOP, author's notes

But on August 2 - literally a week from now - SHOP has every chance of presenting an earnings beat that could reinforce the current stock rally for some time. Why do I think so?

According to RBC [report as of July 20, 2023 - proprietary source] and concluded that the latest data insights suggest that SHOP's profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 will be higher than expected - and so should earnings per share.

RBC, author's notes

RBC utilized data from BuiltWith, a technology tracking company, to track the growth of Shopify Plus websites. They also relied on Sensor Tower data to analyze the monthly active users (MAUs) of the Shopify POS app. To review website visitor data at key Shopify stores, RBC analysts used data from Semrush (SEMR), a competitive research service for online marketing.

RBC sees that Shopify Plus and Shopify POS are experiencing strong growth, with Shopify Plus websites increasing by 58% sequentially in Q2 and up 180% YoY. The Shopify POS app's monthly active users also rose 46% YoY in Q2 FY2023, indicating a solid uptake of POS Pro. Despite a slight decline in total merchant growth during the same period, the strength in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) overshadows this and suggests potential robustness. However, there was some softness in website traffic at key Shopify merchants, with visitor data down 7% sequentially in Q2, implying the need for improvement in attracting more website visitors.

From the overall picture of the analyzed data, RBC forecasts Shopify's adjusted EBITDA margins to increase significantly, reaching 12.1% in Q2 FY23, above consensus estimates of 10.0%. This improvement is attributed to Shopify's cost-cutting measures, such as headcount reductions and the divestment of its logistics division, as well as pricing increases.

RBC's forecast for Shopify's EPS [$0.06] is also supported by the fact that for the last month, the Q2 consensus number is the only one that has been revised down to $0.05 - the market expectations are apparently not pricing the data insights RBC has been able to collect:

Seeking Alpha, SHOP, author's notes

In the last 2 quarters, the company's sales have recovered with a YoY growth rate of >25%, and now Wall Street expects growth of 25.44% YoY in Q2. But what is significant - for Q3 FY2023 the growth expectation is only 17.58% YoY. In my opinion, if the data insights shown by RBC analysts for Q2 hold true, there's a good chance that we will see revenue growth of over 20% in Q3 - this should give a boost to the upside EPS revisions, which is very positive for Shopify stock.

That's why I look positively forward to SHOP's earnings release in a week.

The Bottom Line

The biggest risk to my thesis is negative guidance from the management, which can override a potential EPS beat if it occurs. There are many reasons to be relatively cautious or even negative about guidance. Economic downturns or uncertainties in the global economy could reduce consumer spending and impact Shopify merchants' businesses - something everyone feared in 2022 but that did not happen in 2023. Perhaps it will come true now. Some other risk factors could prove unfavorable for the bulls. For example, Shopify's rapid growth could be accompanied by operational challenges, such as scaling infrastructure or customer support, which could impact the company's ability to meet expectations. The high beta of the SHOP stock is a reason to be careful with your position if you decide to buy the stock before earnings.

Despite these risks, I think Shopify is one of the potential candidates to beat its Q2 FY2023 EPS estimate. This is suggested by various data insights from RBC, which are also supported by possibly too-low adjusted EPS consensus for Q2. Moreover, it's worth noting that the company's valuation at this point is comparatively even cheaper than AMZN's, which is much bigger and struggles to grow like SHOP.

Buying the stock before the report is an idea for courageous investors, I'd even say for speculators. It might be worth playing with this story by selling put options or buying calls.

Thanks for reading!