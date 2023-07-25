Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MiMedx Stock: Strategic Realignment Can Unlock Value

Jul. 25, 2023 8:11 AM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MiMedx has announced its intention to exit the knee osteoarthritis business to instead focus efforts on the high-growth Wound biologics market.
  • The restructuring is expected to improve cash flow and profitability, supporting a positive long-term outlook.
  • We like MDXG stock but expect shares to remain volatile following a spectacular rally in recent months.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Close-up of female doctor with stethoscope bandaging hand of patient.

Artfully79/iStock via Getty Images

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is a leader in placental biologics developing medical products that work as a skin substitute or "tissue allografts" to promote wound healing and reduce inflammation. This is a high-growth market with an expanding number

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.05K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.