Crispr Therapeutics Has Value Creation Potential

Jul. 25, 2023 8:26 AM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Heretica Investments
Summary

  • CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biotech company, currently developing gene-editing techniques to cure hereditary diseases, with promising projects underway.
  • The company's Q1 2023 revenue was 100 M USD, derived from R&D collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and it has enough assets to cover expenses for the next 9 quarters.
  • Despite being fairly valued based on a biotech-DCF model, the company's other projects could prove successful, making CRSP stock significantly undervalued at current share prices.

DNA Helix structure, Science and technology Background. 3d illustration.

anusorn nakdee/iStock via Getty Images

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a not-so-conservative stock that is fairly valued based on a traditional Biotech Discounted Cash Flow model on its most promising projects. Its other projects might prove to be success catalysts, rendering

Heretica Investments
Sharing a keen interest in:- Sector rotation- Options, bonds and stocks- Value (DCF, equity)- Long term trends- Algorithmic trading and MLtrading- Merger arbitrage

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

