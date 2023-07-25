champpixs

I am always open to researching and learning about new funds and strategies, as I believe the markets are constantly evolving and investors need to adapt to keep up.

In that vein, this article reviews the LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW). The SQEW ETF is a recently launched actively managed ETF that employs a contrarian strategy of under/overweight assets based on the asset's statistical returns skew. In general, this leads to underweighting assets that have outperformed in the near-term and overweighting assets that have underperformed.

In theory, SQEW's strategy may overcome some of Modern Portfolio Theory's shortcomings such as an overreliance on variance (i.e., volatility) to compare portfolios, as well as the assumption of normally distributed outcomes.

However, in practice, the SQEW ETF has significantly trailed the markets and does not appear to add any value. In fact, worryingly, the ETF appears to have added top-performing individual stocks in order to 'window dress', which goes counter to the fund's stated strategy.

I am personally avoiding the SQEW ETF.

Fund Overview

The LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF is an actively managed ETF that employs a contrarian strategy of underweighting outperforming assets and overweighting underperforming assets based on the asset's statistical skew.

Strategy

One of the main criticisms of Modern Portfolio Theory ("MPT") is that it evaluates portfolios based on variance instead of downside risk, and it assumes returns are normally distributed.

The SQEW ETF attempts to improve on MPT by using something called Skew Portfolio Theory ("SPT") to enhance portfolio construction in real-time by addressing some of MPT's shortcomings.

Figure 1 - SQEW ETF strategy uses skew to weigh asset classes (SQEW strategy sheet)

Skew measures the symmetry of an asset's return distribution, and the SQEW ETF attempts to overweight assets with a positive skew and underweight assets with a negative skew. The SQEW ETF splits the primary equity style exposures and factors into 5 groups: large-cap growth, large-cap value, small-cap growth, small-cap value, and emerging market equities, and over/underweight these groups based on their statistical skews.

The weighting by skewness generally leads to groups that have recently outperformed having reduced exposure and recent underperformers to have increased exposure at each rebalance date.

The SQEW ETF has $144 million in assets and charges a 0.75% gross expense ratio.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows the current top 10 holdings of the SQEW ETF, which account for ~90% of the fund. Currently, the SQEW is overweight small caps and emerging markets.

Figure 2 - SQEW top 10 holdings (leadersharesetfs.com)

It is unclear why the SQEW ETF holds individual stocks like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) given the strategy is to over/underweight the 5 style factors mentioned above.

Returns

One cynical reason why the SQEW ETF may have added individual securities like MSFT and META is because those happen to be some of the best-performing stocks in the marketplace, and the SQEW ETF's returns have been lagging significantly, so the manager may be 'window dressing' returns by buying individual stocks.

Figure 3 shows the historical returns of the SQEW ETF. Investors should note the SQEW ETF was only incepted in May 2020, so it does not have a long performance history.

Figure 3 - SQEW ETF historical returns (morningstar.com)

Although the SQEW ETF has delivered respectable 3Yr average annual returns of 9.0% to June 30, 2023, the SQEW ETF lags the market significantly, as modeled by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which has delivered 3Yr average annual returns of 14.5% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - SPY ETF historical returns (morningstar.com)

Furthermore, if we compare the annual returns, the SQEW ETF has lagged in both up years (2021 and 2023 YTD), and down years (2022), which calls into question the usefulness of the strategy.

Distribution & Yield

The SQEW ETF does not have a set distribution policy, but it does pay out annual distributions based on realized gains. In 2022, the fund paid a nominal $0.1125/share distribution.

Figure 5 - SQEW does not pay a set distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

In my opinion, most practitioners are aware of MPT's weaknesses in using variance instead of downside to compare portfolios and assuming a normal distribution of returns. The novelty of the SQEW ETF is using Skew Portfolio Theory in an attempt to correct for MPT's shortcomings.

The SQEW ETF will overweight assets after a period of underperformance when future returns are generally positively skewed, and vice versa, the SQEW ETF will underweight assets after a period of outperformance.

While SQEW's strategy sounds good on paper, unfortunately, the SQEW ETF's historical performance suggests the theory does not hold water. The SQEW ETF has not shown any signs of outperforming a simple passive market fund like the SPY ETF. In fact, the SQEW ETF has underperformed in both positive years (2021 and 2023 YTD) and negative years (2022), leading to 3Yr average annual returns of 9.0% vs. 14.5% for the SPY ETF.

Without evidence of the strategy outperforming, I am hesitant to invest in the SQEW ETF.