Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FREYR Battery: Is It Time To Buy The Energy Storage Ramp Story?

Jul. 25, 2023 8:41 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.11K Followers

Summary

  • FREYR Battery is down around 3% for the year with common shares proving resilient against the broader stock market chaos.
  • The battery company is flush with cash and held around $474.8 million on its balance sheet as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter.
  • Giga America is set to start the bulk of its production in 2026 as part of ambitious plans to build a 200 GWh annual battery cell production capacity by 2030.

Energy Storage System With Solar Panel, Wind Turbines and Li-ion Battery Container

onurdongel

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has had a great 2023. Yes, the common shares are down by around 3% but this has come against interest rates being hiked to their highest level in over a decade and the March banking crisis. The stock market's

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.11K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.