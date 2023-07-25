Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Goldilocks Markets

Claus Vistesen
Summary

  • Markets have a distinct Goldilocks feel about them at the moment. This is a story about two trends; easing inflation and economies which are, well… neither too hot nor too cold.
  • The economic backdrop to the downshift in inflation pressures remains lukewarm. In fact, coincident and leading indicators suggest that downside risks to global economic growth have faded in the past six months, even as inflation has cooled.
  • A market rally propelled by Goldilocks sentiment and conditions is an unstable equilibrium. Either growth breaks lower, forcing markets to shift their focus to recession economics and price action, or inflation risks re-emerge, forcing central banks to re-tighten the monetary policy vice.

A wooden plank balancing on a wooden on nature background. Seesaw and teeter-totter. Equilibrium. Balancing life.

sommart/iStock via Getty Images

Someone has to say it, and it might as well be me. Markets have a distinct Goldilocks feel about them at the moment, or, in the words of the FT’s editors, markets are beginning to

Claus Vistesen
Claus Vistesen is a Danish economist who specialises in macroeconomics. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics. His primary research interests include demographics, macroeconomics and international finance which he practices as Chief Eurozone Economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. His contributions at Seeking Alpha represent his views alone, and have nothing to do with his employer. He can be contacted through his e-mail (clausvistesen@gmail.com) or through his website (clausvistesen.com) where you can also find most of his writing. He enjoys the interaction with Seeking Alpha readership a lot and will try to reply to all of the comments you throw his way.

