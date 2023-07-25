Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Growth Could Make A Comeback

Jul. 25, 2023 9:07 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)
Growth at a Good Price
Summary

  • Alphabet, also known as Google, is expected to release its earnings today, with analysts predicting growth of 9.1% over the previous year's quarter.
  • There are mixed signals about Google's potential to beat earnings this quarter, with a Forex tailwind but growing expenses, and the company's reluctance to cut costs compared to its peers.
  • Despite these uncertainties, I remain bullish on Google's stock.
  • In this article, I develop a basic model for Google and conclude that it is likely to miss very slightly on revenue but beat on EPS.

U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Hosts CEO Summit Of The Americas In Los Angeles

Sundar Pichai

Anna Moneymaker

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), hereafter referred to as "Google," is set to release earnings this afternoon. There is a lot at stake in this release. Although the company's last release was a beat, earnings nevertheless

Growth at a Good Price
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

