Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), hereafter referred to as "Google," is set to release earnings this afternoon. There is a lot at stake in this release. Although the company's last release was a beat, earnings nevertheless declined 4.8%. In the upcoming release, analysts expect to see $1.34 in EPS, which would be growth of 9.1% over the prior-year quarter's earnings.

It's not clear whether Google can achieve positive growth in the quarter about to be reported. Although it's the consensus, there are some signs that point in the opposite direction, such as the previous earnings call, which cautioned that CAPEX would increase in Q2. On the other hand, management did say that they expected a lesser currency headwind in the quarter. The USD:EUR chart does show persistent declines in the USD vs. the Euro in Q2, and the EU is Google's biggest foreign market, so it looks like yes, the FOREX headwind will abate.

Will that be enough to fully turn things around, though? It's hard to say. Google was famously less willing to cut costs this year compared to many of its peer companies. It did lay off 12,000 employees, but as of the first quarter release (which came out after the layoff), headcount was still rising. The footnotes did point out that the 12,000 laid-off employees would be reflected in the Q2 release, but if you subtract 12,000 from 190,711, you're still at 178,711, which is up 4,000 from last year's second quarter.

So, we have some mixed signals regarding whether Google will be able to achieve positive growth this quarter. On the one hand, we've got a Forex tailwind. On the other hand, expenses continue to grow, as of the most recent reports. It's a very mixed picture.

When I last wrote about Google, I rated it a 'buy' on the grounds that it had a strong competitive position. Since then, I've gotten more bullish, and consider the stock a strong buy. The reason for this bullish view is that Google has gotten much better at managing its expenses compared to itself in the past. In this article, I will attempt to model Google's likely revenue and EPS in its upcoming quarterly earnings release. I will rely on Forex changes and industry trends to arrive at the revenue model. I'll use both revenue and headcount estimates to arrive at a prediction for net income. Finally, I will factor in the share count, and ongoing buybacks, to come up with an EPS estimate. In the end, I conclude that Google has a good chance of meeting or beating analysts' expectations in Q2.

Revenue: Many Factors at Play

When modelling Alphabet's revenue, there are three factors we need to look at:

The company's own guidance. Ad performance metrics put out by third parties during the quarter about to be reported. Currency exchange rates.

First, Google's guidance. There is frankly not much to work off of here. CFO Ruth Porat said that growth in Search revenue would be similar to last quarter. As the chart below shows, the growth rate was 1.8%.

As for other parts of Google's business, Porat said that YouTube ad spend was stable and that YouTube Premium and YouTube TV delivered 'strong growth.' This isn't telling us much. But so far we know that search revenue grew at 1.8% and that YouTube's "stable" ad spend should grow at 0% if ad performance doesn't change. So, let's take a look at Google's ad performance.

Google advertises primarily in two ways: on its own platforms (Google Search and YouTube), and on its display network. If we can determine how well these platforms are converting, we can get a sense of where Google's ad revenue is going to go.

First, we can look at Google's traffic. According to Statista, its search market share (i.e., traffic compared to competitors) bottomed in October 2022 and has been rising ever since then. So we'd expect a slight increase in the number of Google Ads being shown.

Then we have the ad conversions. This is trickier, because Google doesn't release this information publicly, but there are some third-party sources we can use. Recently, WordStream did a study that found that conversion rates fell across several different industries in June. On the other hand, CTRs and cost per click increased. So, advertisers got more clicks and paid more for them, but they converted less when compared to a year earlier. That tends to argue that Q2 ad revenue will be strong, but maybe not sustainable. Also, there have been reports that YouTube's ad load increased this year.

Finally, we have the currency exchange rate topic. At the end of last year's second quarter, it cost US$0.954 to buy a Euro. Today, it costs US$0.89. So, the Euro has made gains against the dollar since Google last reported. This would seem to imply that the exchange rate will not only be "a weaker headwind," like Google's management said, it will actually be a tailwind in this release.

So to sum up everything we've observed about Google's revenue so far:

Guidance was for 1.8% growth in search revenue, not factoring in the currency impact.

YouTube ad spend is not expected to change.

YouTube Premium and YouTube TV were expected to deliver 'strong growth.'

No guidance was given for the Cloud, but it grew at 28% last quarter.

'Other bets' and hedging gains are negligible as revenue sources for Google.

Based on the guidance, and the observations, we'd expect (pre-EU exchange rate tailwind):

Google search revenue should grow 1.8% to $41.05 billion.

The remainder of Google Services to grow at 1.8% to $15.18 billion (as they are mostly extensions of search, apart from YouTube and Android).

YouTube revenue to stay steady at $6.693 billion.

Google Cloud to grow at 19.9% to $8.87B (since Google gave no guidance on this segment, I'm using an industry forecast).

Other bets and hedging gains to stay at last quarter's level of $372 million (no guidance given and no industry comparisons).

Adding all of these up, we get $71.125 billion in constant currency revenue. EU-source revenue will get a 5% Forex tailwind this quarter and was 31% of total revenue last quarter. So, that's €22 billion of EU revenue that will turn into US$23.15B. So, our final revenue estimate is $72.275B-about in line with what analysts are expecting, but a very slight miss.

Costs

Next up, we have the cost side of the equation. This part of the forecast is easier because Google's costs are mostly U.S. dollar-denominated. Google's total costs last quarter amounted to $52.37B. We know that Google absorbed $2.6 billion worth of costs related to layoffs last quarter; these were mostly severance fees, which is a non-recurring expense. So we can slash that off the cost forecast right away. We also know that Google laid off 12,000 people; Google employees are paid $133,000 per year on average. That's $1.59 billion in savings on a full-year basis, or $399 million in the quarter about to be reported. Apart from these specific actions, Google spoke of "slowing the pace of hiring" on its last earnings call, I wouldn't assume any more cost savings based on that, because it's rather vague. So, I'll estimate that Google saves $2.99 billion compared to last quarter's expenses, for $22.99 billion in income before taxes, or $18.39 billion in net income at a 20% tax rate.

Buybacks: The Final Consideration

Now that we've got a net income estimate, we can turn to the matter of earnings per share.

At last quarter's share count (12.958B), Google would earn $1.42 per share. That's already a beat. However, we know that Google has a $70 billion buyback program authorized. It used $14.5 billion worth of available buyback space last quarter. If it bought back the same amount this quarter (assuming it didn't borrow), it would retire 118.9 million shares, bringing the share count down to 12.84 billion. At that share count, the EPS would be $1.43, a beat by 6.7%.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line about Google's upcoming earnings release is that it has a good chance of satisfying investors. Costs are coming down, the Forex headwind has reversed, and several categories of costs have been reduced. That doesn't mean that Google is guaranteed to beat on earnings when it releases them this afternoon. But based on my relatively modest assumptions, it should put out decent numbers.