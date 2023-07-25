Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie Q2 2023 Earnings Preview: Pharma Faces Toughest Test, Street Demands Answers

Jul. 25, 2023
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • AbbVie Inc. will announce its Q2 2023 earnings this Thursday, July 27, ahead of the market open.
  • The company and the Street's expectations are broadly in line. Revenue >$13.5bn, adjusted EPS >$2.8. This wasn't the case in Q1 2023, as ABBV missed Street targets and its SP fell.
  • The market is well aware that dermatology/autoimmune powerhouse drug Humira has lost patent protection - revenues will be down ~27% year-on-year in Q2.
  • The Street is somewhat skeptical that sales of new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq can offset falling Humira sales - AbbVie insists they will.
  • The Humira LOE was always likely to present a massive challenge for AbbVie - in Q2 2023, its other assets must deliver better performance to ease fears and prevent further losses.
Investment Overview

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is set to report its Q2 2023 earnings this week, on Thursday 27th July. Of the U.S. Big Pharma concerns, AbbVie has been faring the worst - in terms of share price performance - in the

Edmund Ingham
I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Gerryburg
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (131)
Nice piece on ABBV. The discussion about the Humira patent cliff has been intense lately. But let’s not forget the nice dividend, astute mgt. I went long a few years ago and consider it a “buy and hold forever” position UNLESS something extraordinary happens.
Ibd doc
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (276)
Outstanding assessment of ABBV.
I have sold all shares months ago having held this company since the split of Abt, so disappointed with both.
One solution is to control expenses on DTC advertising… they are extremely “in your face” all the time with Rinvoq and Skyrizi and their stupid jingles and attempt to be politically correct with Over the top misrepresentation of who really has these diseases…they need to stop wasting money on lobbyists and lavish trial expenses….
When you get big and fat, you sometimes forget your core values…
We need reform to reign in extreme costs of these meds..until then, biosimilar drugs will gain traction simply stated to control costs !
Abbvie along with other big Pharmaceutical companies will see shrinking margins as these less expensive and less studies biosimilars dominate.
Disempowered physicians have abdicated their role as best decision makers for these patients .. allowing pharmacists, formularies and PBM s to make these critical decisions on choice of meds …
