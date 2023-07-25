shapecharge

Thesis

In Q2 2023, TrueBlue Inc.'s (NYSE:TBI) earnings report of EPS -$0.24 that misses by $0.39 and revenue of $476M that misses by $20.11M has signaled some significant financial hiccups. The major concern is the substantial decline in revenue, which echoes a contraction in demand, coupled with a net loss and shrinking margins. In my analysis I argue that although there are a few bright spots, such as a strong balance sheet and positive EPS yield, these may not be sufficient to counter the seemingly structural issues the company is grappling with and assess the company's future outlook in the wake of these disheartening results.

Company Overview

TrueBlue Inc. is a prominent player delivering specialized workforce solutions across multiple geographies, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and Puerto Rico and operates via three fundamental business verticals-PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout.

TrueBlue's Q2 2023 Earnings Key Takeaways

Stepping into Q2 2023, TrueBlue is confronting an economic riptide. Revenue's slipped down 16% to a worrisome $476 million, underlining the strain of flagging demand and an economic climate shrouded in uncertainty. According to management, businesses are navigating this murky environment, playing a cautious hand with staffing decisions, particularly within the ranks of manufacturing, wholesale, and retail trade.

The quarter's toll struck a net loss of $7 million, a sharp turn from the $24 million net income enjoyed just a year prior. Yet, scratching beneath the surface, an adjusted net income of $5 million emerges when discounting a non-cash impairment charge.

Gross margin also felt the squeeze, retracting 40 basis points to sit at 27.4%, pinned down by fluctuations in the business mix and cost escalations in certain pockets. In tandem, TrueBlue's management noted that they were proactive and swung into action with cost-saving moves, clocking in at around $20 million this year. However, inflation is playing spoiler, particularly in the realm of medical benefits, counteracting some of these savings.

Peeling back the layers of the company's performance, we witness a varied landscape. PeopleReady, the heavyweight in their portfolio, was hit with a 13% revenue drop alongside a notable profit plunge. Yet, within this storm, the construction sector has shown some mettle, particularly the burgeoning growth within the renewable energy business. Meanwhile, PeopleScout, the crown jewel of margin performance, has felt a 33% contraction in revenue amid softer demand. PeopleManagement also faced a blow, with a 13% revenue dip as economic tremors led to a decline in client volumes.

One of the silver linings in the face of this grueling quarter is that TrueBlue maintains a commendable fiscal footing. It rounded out the period with $50 million in cash, free of any debt shackles, and retains $200 million borrowing reserve.

And finally, looking ahead, they anticipate a 12-16% drop in Q3 2023 revenue. Overall, it's downright ugly and the pre-market is reacting to this report by trading the stock down around -15% as I write this.

Performance

With optics on TBI's medium-term stock performance (see data below) the clear negative return paints a somewhat grim picture of the company's performance over those years showing an annualized return on investment of -1.91%.

Fast Graphs

Adding insult to injury, comparing TBI to the broader market, as represented by the S&P Index, we see the S&P's has an annualized ROR of 9.72%, a stark contrast to TBI's -1.91%. Furthermore, the growth and dividends total for the S&P stands at USD 24.227K (based on a hypothetical $10k initial investment), substantially outpacing TBI's loss of USD 8.475K.

Valuation

TrueBlue's Blended P/E Ratio stands at 12.12x, below the Normal P/E Ratio of 13.05x, implying that the stock may be undervalued. And, when we look at EPS Yield of 8.25% against the backdrop of this time frame (see chart below), this level of yield indicates the company is generating a decent amount of profit relative to its share price. However, factoring in the Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate at a paltry 0.67%, with inflation and increased competition factored in, this growth rate becomes somewhat lackluster.

Fast Graphs

Risks & Headwinds

Beginning with the year-over-year Revenue Growth, the company experienced a decline of -4.34% (see data below), lagging behind the sector median and its own 5-year average. It's not a pretty picture going forward either, with an expected dip of -0.36%. For a company in the industrials sector, these growth rates aren't going to cut it.

Seeking Alpha

The EBITDA and EBIT Growth are also downright dismal both in terms of year-on-year and forward-looking data. Notably, EBITDA is falling at a worrying -19.20% YoY, with a forward projection that doesn't inspire confidence at -9.74%. EBIT Growth is even worse, with a substantial decline of -27.54% YoY, and the future doesn't look any rosier at -13.00%.

On the downside, Return on Equity (ROE) Growth is a cause for concern, showing a substantial YoY drop of -28.97% and continuing the negative trend into the future with a forecasted decline of -6.01%.

TrueBlue's Working Capital Growth, indicative of its ability to fund day-to-day operations, has also seen a YoY decrease of -9.31%, raising questions about its operational efficiency and cash management.

However, let's not lose sight of the silver lining here - the EPS FWD Long Term Growth is promising, with a B rating, and a 3-5 year CAGR of 15.00%, surpassing the sector average and its own five-year average. Also, the YoY Operating Cash Flow Growth shows a massive 443.25% increase, beating the sector average by a country mile.

Seeking Alpha

Lastly, pointing out the Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) and we see that the negative trend is across the board, save for Tangible Book Value. Based on this data, with negative growth in revenue, EBITDA, operating income, and normalized net income over 3 and 5-year periods, I'm afraid TBI has a long way to go.

As per TrueBlue's latest Q2 earnings report, the 16% year-on-year revenue decline strikes as a glaring sign of trouble. It's an unmistakable red flag, exposing the company to a milieu of softening demand. While economic downturns are a given in every industry's lifecycle, this significant drop brings into focus potential structural issues within the company. Could these be just surface-level cracks or are we staring at deep-rooted problems that may continue to chip away at the company's performance moving forward, even in a more favorable economic environment?

Peeling back another layer, investors are confronted with the uncomfortable reality of shrinking gross margins, down by 40 basis points. TrueBlue's profitability is evidently under pressure. It's becoming clear that shifts in their business mix and an upsurge in contingent employee travel expenses are playing spoilsport. With these elements in the mix, the prospects of returning to healthier margins in the near term are looking increasingly bleak.

And finally, glancing at the net income only deepens my concerns. TrueBlue has found itself in the unenviable position of posting a net loss of $7 million, plummeting down from a net income of $24 million last year. This drastic swing from profitability to loss raises alarm bells and suggests some intrinsic problems that TrueBlue can't afford to brush under the rug. If unchecked, these issues could potentially destabilize the company's financial standing in the future.

Final Takeaway

I would rate TrueBlue's stock a "sell." Despite the company's commendable financial position with no debt and a decent EPS yield, there are too many negatives currently surrounding its performance. The major concerns are declining revenues and net income, decreased gross margins, and dismal growth forecasts. In addition, compared to the broader market, the stock underperforms significantly, and its minor adjusted earnings growth rate does not seem promising enough to offset these concerns. The negative pre-market reaction further underlines market apprehensions about TrueBlue's future prospects.