Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has underperformed the broader markets as investors grappled with higher interest rates. The stock has further underperformed over the past decade as KMI has not benefited from the same multiple expansion seen across more commodity-sensitive energy plays. That long period of underperformance may present an opportunity for long-term minded dividend investors as the 6.4% dividend yield appears attractive. I discuss why investors should still keep their expectations in line, as I am of the view that management is not necessarily taking the most obvious steps towards realizing multiple expansion in the near term. Management's decision to maintain a high leverage target may be the very thing standing in the way of stronger stock returns - I am downgrading the stock from buy to hold.

KMI Stock Price

KMI has underperformed the S&P 500 market index over the past decade and longer, even inclusive of dividends. The underperformance has culminated in a 6.4% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

I last covered KMI in October where I rated the stock a buy on account of the high yield. The stock is up since then but has underperformed the market index by double-digits.

KMI Stock Key Metrics

KMI is a giant in North American midstream with a strong focus on natural gas.

2023 Q2 Presentation

The company has often touted its resilient cash flows regardless of the commodities pricing environment, and that is showing this year as management is guiding for stable distributable cash flow despite commodities prices being well below 2022 highs.

2023 Q2 Presentation

Like many midstream peers, KMI aims to reduce its growth CapEx spend moving forward to become more self-sustaining, guiding for around $1 billion to $2 billion in annual spending as compared to $2 billion to $3 billion previously. KMI has targeted $3.7 billion in committed growth capital on its backlog with an expected 3.5x EBITDA ROI.

2023 Q2 Presentation

For this year, KMI expects to moderately grow adjusted EBITDA by 2% to $7.7 billion but to see distributable cash flow decline 3% YOY to $4.8 billion, reflecting significant impact from the higher interest rate environment. KMI still expects its leverage to remain around 4x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, well below its 4.5x target.

2023 Q2 Presentation

I should note that KMI is projected to pay out just over $2.5 billion in dividends this year, suggesting minimal retained cash available to reward shareholders beyond the dividend and growth CapEx.

On the conference call, management expressed bullishness for the long term outlook of natural gas, stating expectations for US natural gas demand to grow by approximately 20% (in total) through 2028. I focused mostly on management’s commentary regarding their balance sheet. Management stated that they “don’t think” it makes sense to bring down leverage given that they do not see “much benefit in our cost of capital.” At the same time, management stated that they did not see any urgency to ramp up leverage up to their 4.5x target. Refinancing maturing debt will undoubtedly pose great headwinds to the bottom line over coming years especially if KMI does not seek to bring leverage down to a more conservative level. While I agree with management that investing in growth projects may lead to greater accretion in cash flow growth, I am of the differing view that paying down debt can lead to multiple expansion in the stock price, offering different avenues for shareholder value creation. Because it remains unclear if interest rates will take a pause from here, investors should be especially wary when management teams defend maintaining high amounts of leverage in spite of a higher interest rate environment. I wonder if management is managing the business as if interest rates may eventually fall, but may face a negative surprise if the current environment persists. In contrast, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has been reducing leverage in spite of already having one of the most conservatively managed balance sheets in the sector, earning an A- credit rating in the process. EPD is my top pick in the sector in large part due to management’s commitment to reducing leverage.

Is KMI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Midstream stocks have not been very popular as of late, even with dividend investors, in large part due to fears that the clean energy transition may suggest tail-end risk. The energy crisis during the pandemic, however, only emphasized the reality that any such transition will take a long time. Natural gas for its part may even have greater sustainability than crude oil.

2023 Q2 Presentation

Management has offered some charts showing their long term results, but I reach differing conclusions than them. These charts seem to indicate that KMI has not seen a material reduction in net debt over the past several years in spite of significant retained cash flows, yet dividends have not increased that rapidly over the last 3 to 5 years.

2023 Q2 Presentation

KMI is trading at a 6.4% dividend yield, marking one of its highest yields outside of the pandemic crash and oil crash of 2016.

Seeking Alpha

I should note that since KMI is investing substantially all of its excess free cash flow into growth CapEx, one should not use DCF multiples for their valuation models but instead GAAP EPS may be more applicable (as total CapEx and acquisitions have closely matched if not exceeded depreciation & amortization). This is an important point because it is easy to “double count” the apparent undervaluation by looking at the 6.4% dividend yield and 8.3x DCF multiple. KMI recently traded hands at just over 16x projected earnings.

Seeking Alpha

I could see this name sustaining around 2% to 3% dividend growth over time, making the 6.4% yield look somewhat attractive as the stock can simultaneously offer a high yield while potentially also offering solid total return potential. However, my projections for 2% to 3% growth are lower than the 4% to 5% growth at EPD due to the higher leverage and I see less paths to multiple expansion here than I see at EPD.

What are the key risks? With leverage running high, execution risk looms large. It is possible that the projects in their backlog do not yield the projected returns, which (in my view) tends to eventually show itself through higher overall leverage at the company level. Investors buying the stock on the basis of the high DCF yield may be disappointed if dividend growth cannot accelerate as growth projects come online. One also mustn’t ignore the risk of a volatility in the commodities market, similar to that seen at the beginning of the pandemic (the bad kind of volatility). While KMI may see resilient cash flow during such volatility, I would expect the stock to still see substantial declines as investors may grow doubtful of the company’s ability to renew contracts at favorable rates. The longer term risk is if the stock never re-rates higher, perhaps due to management never switching gears to lower leverage. In this case, the stock might deliver returns only equivalent to the 6.4% yield, especially if multiples depress further. That might not be able to keep up with the market, which may lead to more long term underperformance. That last risk is too much to ignore and is the reason I am downgrading the stock from buy to hold.