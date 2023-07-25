Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan: Aggressive Leverage May Lead To Another Decade Of Underperformance

Jul. 25, 2023 9:43 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan stock is yielding 6.4%, courtesy of long-term underperformance.
  • Leverage is running lower than management targets, but higher than I'd like.
  • With little cash retained after paying dividends and funding growth projects, investors must count on strong project execution.
  • Will Kinder Morgan deliver a better future moving forward after underperforming for a decade? I doubt it.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has underperformed the broader markets as investors grappled with higher interest rates. The stock has further underperformed over the past decade as KMI has not benefited from the same multiple expansion seen across more commodity-sensitive

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.14K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 10:06 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.21K)
Thanks for your take on this one, Julian. You know EPD has gone through a few years of reduced dividend increases as they internalized all capital raising. I'm neither long nor a big fan of KMI, but wonder whether they have a similar dynamic going on?
Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.