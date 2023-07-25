Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Believe Black Hills Corporation Is A Buy Now

Jul. 25, 2023 9:44 AM ETBlack Hills Corporation (BKH)
Ramani
Summary

  • Black Hills Corporation is a Dividend King and has grown its dividends for 52 consecutive years.
  • BKH has grown its dividends at a good 5%+ rate in the recent past years.
  • BKH expects to grow its business at around 5%pa rate and continue to grow its dividends in line with earnings.
  • BKH's dividend payout is relatively better among its peers with a healthy payout of less than 65% of earnings.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:BKH) is a natural gas and electric utility company. They serve approximately 1.3 million customers in eight different states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Some of the specific information related to BKH is given below:

This article was written by

Ramani
I studied science till undergrad and then studied professional finance/accounting. I worked as accounts manager or financial controller for 10 to 15 years . My interests in science and accounting led me to self learn computers and software development in the initial years though I was working for my living. That led me to custom develop accounting applications for internal use where I worked during the 1980-90 period. Desk top computers started becoming a common tool and my interests led me to quit employment and start my own self employment in 1990. I started selling my custom developed accounting software besides assembling computers / network setups and such related activities. I continued the self employment for 20 years before I wound that to take care of my sagging health by then. I never risked borrowing and remained content with my well found self-employment. On the personal side, I married in 1983, and we have two sons who are well settled with their respective spouses and making us proud with their education, employment and personal life. Now I am set on perfecting or 'building my portfolio with a purpose - retirement income for me and my wife, and legacy to next generation'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKH,AEP,DUK,NEE,XEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a qualified investment analyst. You have to use this write-up at your own risk and exercise proper diligence before investing in any shares I analyze and present.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

