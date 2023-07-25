Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Volvo: Concerns Regarding FY24 Demand Remain An Overhang

Jul. 25, 2023 9:52 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
369 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a hold rating for Volvo stock due to concerns about a potential slowdown in the replacement cycle and low visibility for FY24.
  • Despite strong 2Q23 results and a promising start to the year, supply chain disruptions and higher interest rates could pose challenges for Volvo in 2024.
  • Volvo's early adoption of electric trucks and ability to increase prices amidst inflation are positive factors.

Rostock / Germany - August 12, 2017: steering wheel in a Volvo cockpit on public event hanse sail

huettenhoelscher

Overview

My recommendation for Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) is a hold rating despite the attractive upside, as a weaker than expected FY24 might hurt stock sentiment in the near term. I am holding my horses until management provides more credible visibility

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
369 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.