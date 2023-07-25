Volvo: Concerns Regarding FY24 Demand Remain An Overhang

huettenhoelscher

Overview

My recommendation for Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) is a hold rating despite the attractive upside, as a weaker than expected FY24 might hurt stock sentiment in the near term. I am holding my horses until management provides more credible visibility for FY24. Note that I previously rated VLVLY as a hold due to my concern about a possible slowing of the replacement cycle and low visibility for FY24.

Business

VLVLY is a dominant producer of trucks, construction equipment, and industrial applications.

Recent results & updates

Volvo had a fantastic 2Q23, reporting 11% growth in organic sales and a record-high adjusted EBIT margin of 15.4%. The positive aspect of this margin is that it was driven by pricing, volumes and mix. The company's growth was only 10% y/y, but it could have been much higher if management had been less cautious about opening the backlog and accepting more truck orders. Construction equipment orders fell by 41% as well, with strength in North America offsetting weakness in Europe (particularly in the residential building sector) and China. Problems with supply chains persisted and even worsened slightly in Europe during the quarter.

In my opinion, Volvo's Q2 performance was a continuation of the year's promising start. The growth in EBIT margin demonstrates that business is thriving, with strong price realization ahead of inflation (gross margin for the industrial business increased by 400 basis points, to 27.3%). Many investors will likely draw the conclusion that market conditions have leveled off and that Volvo will continue to exercise considerable pricing leverage. High inflation and increasing interest rates have dampened optimism about the economy, but transportation volumes and infrastructure activity have remained strong (as per the 2Q23 earnings call). Service revenue also reflected the high activity levels, increasing 11% year over year when adjusted for currency fluctuations. In addition, I think management is doing a good job of setting reasonable expectations in the market by saying they are getting ready for demand levels to return to normal and that they are seeing some signs of caution in the market. The fact that Volvo can successfully increase prices to match or even outpace inflation is further evidence of the brand's and company's enduring popularity.

Management has raised their 2023 projection for the truck market in Europe and NA to 330k units from 320k. This makes me optimistic about future demand, and management seems intent on following through.

“We continue to stick to our priority of delivering as high volumes as possible to support our customer's high demand of equipment and to execute the good order books” 2Q23 earnings call

However, the most important constraints, disruptions in the supply chain, have persisted and even worsened across the board, which could slow growth in the near future.

The optimistic viewpoint holds that Volvo's backlog will last for a while, supply chain disruption will end, and pricing will remain firm. Higher interest rates and a less optimistic economic outlook could affect order rates in 2024, and this continues to be a source of concern for me. Taking into account the difficult macroeconomic conditions in FY24, I expect it to be more challenging than FY23 and will need to be approached with caution. Nevertheless, given the quickening transition to zero-emission vehicles, Volvo's early adoption of electric trucks puts them in a good position to outperform the market.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, VLVLY is valued at SEK344.59 in FY24, representing a 53% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 10% in FY23 given the strong backlog so far and 1H23 performance, followed by a muted FY24 as I remain cautious about the lack of visibility. Growth should modestly recover in FY25 as the economy recovers.

VLVLY is now trading at 10x forward PE, a discount to its historical trading range, which I believe is due to the lack of visibility into FY24. Relative to peers, VLVLY has historically traded at a premium and should continue to trade as such given its higher margin profile. I expect the stock to remain trading at the low level of the 10x forward PE range until VLVLY provides credible visibility into the FY24 pipeline.

VLVLY faces a macro risk of weak economic sentiment, which could lead to lower truck fleet utilization and lower demand for its products. The business also faces the micro risk of underestimating the required capital to manage the shift to electric trucks. Higher than expected costs would impair the long-term margin profile of VLVLY's business.

Summary

In conclusion, my recommendation for VLVLY is to maintain a hold rating due to concerns regarding FY24 demand. Despite the promising growth in 2Q23, the lack of visibility for FY24 raises caution. Volvo's ability to increase prices amidst inflation and its early adoption of electric trucks are positive factors, but supply chain disruptions and higher interest rates remain potential challenges for 2024. With the current macroeconomic conditions, I expect FY24 to be more challenging than FY23.

