Compass Group PLC (CMPGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 9:03 AM ETCompass Group PLC (CMPGF), CMPGY
SA Transcripts
Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGF) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Blakemore - Group Chief Executive Officer

Palmer Brown - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Vicki Stern - Barclays Capital

Leo Carrington - Citigroup

Kean Marden - Jefferies

Neil Tyler - Redburn Partners

Harry Martin - Bernstein Research

Jaafar Mestari - Exane BNP Paribas

Dominic Blakemore

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us. As usual, I'm here with Palmer, our CFO. We've had another good quarter, with strong organic revenue growth of 15% and 21% year-to-date. This reflect net business growth nicely balanced across all of our regions, the right levels of pricing and strong like-for-like volumes and, of course, this is despite lapping the full reopening of our sectors last year.

Our client retention rate remains excellent at 96.7% and we have an exciting pipeline of new business opportunities across all of our regions.

Despite persistent inflationary pressures, we're encouraged with our margin progress. Food inflation appears to have peaked and is easing in some regions, but we expect our basket of cost inflation to be above CPI and historic levels for some time to come. We're well placed to manage this with mitigation and sensible pricing, whilst increasing our competitiveness relatively to the High Street. And of course, these cost pressures accelerate outsourcing.

We're very pleased with the continued strong momentum and performance of the group, and we reiterate our full year guidance. Longer term, we expect these growth opportunities to sustain mid to high-single digit organic growth and incremental margin progression, leading to profit growth above revenue growth.

Our proven value creation model will continue to reward shareholders with compounding returns.

Let's now move to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

