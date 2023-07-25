Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Equity Market: High Capital Risk Amid Falling Earnings

Jul. 25, 2023 10:09 AM ETTSX Index (SPTSX)EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
Summary

  • Canada’s TSX index has rebounded 6%, year-to-date, while its corporate earnings have contracted.
  • As of today, the S&P/TSX Composite is expected to report a Q2 (year-over-year) earnings decline of -20.4%, compared to the estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline of -17.4% on June 30 and the estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline of -12.5% on March 31.
  • With cash alternatives able to earn 5% and recession odds at 100%, overvalued equities remain unattractive.

Map and Flag of Canada

pawel.gaul

Canada’s TSX index has rebounded 6%, year-to-date, while its corporate earnings have contracted. As of today, the S&P/TSX Composite is expected to report a Q2 (year-over-year) earnings decline of -20.4%, compared to the estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline of -17.4% on June 30 and the estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline of -12.5% on March 31. See

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.21K Followers
