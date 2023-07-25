Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Electric Q2 Earnings: Aerospace Shines

Tradevestor
Summary

  • General Electric Company has reported Q2 earnings results with a roughly 5% increase in the stock price, beating both top and bottom lines and raising its FY EPS guidance.
  • Keep an eye on restructuring expenses as the company moves towards the last two spinoffs.
  • I expect Aerospace to be the growth spinoff, while the energy division could become the slow, dividend-paying company.

General Electric Global Operations Center. GE will spin off its lower-growth businesses to focus on aviation.

jetcityimage

I don't know about you, but the very mention of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) brings back memories of Jack Welch. Mr. Welch advocated and implemented "pruning" the workforce to keep an organization nimble and ready for growth even during slow economic

Tradevestor
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

When do you anticipate the aerospace spin off to occur?
This is the one that Larry Culp is staying with so he is chips all in! I don't own this one but I am going to take a good look! Thanks for the article!
