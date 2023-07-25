Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IonQ: Don't Jump Blindfolded

Jul. 25, 2023 10:52 AM ETIonQ, Inc. (IONQ)2 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • IonQ has a great story to tell and Mr. Market has not been oblivious to this story in 2023.
  • IonQ has started the year with impressive strides, achieving remarkable milestones. A notable achievement for the company is the fulfillment of its 2023 technical target of 29 algorithmic qubits.
  • IonQ’s financial performance has trended in the right direction, with impressive revenue growth and new bookings.
  • IonQ is growing through strategic partnerships. One notable partnership is the deal signed by the company with South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT in June.
  • Although IonQ's progress is commendable, I raise three major questions that need to be answered before investing in the company.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beat Billions: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

As growth investors, it is perfectly normal for us to be enticed by the stories told by young companies that plan to disrupt the way a particular business sector functions. I pay close attention to these stories as I believe


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.54K Followers
    Leader of Beat Billions
    Uncover the untapped potential of small-cap stocks
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (2)

    C
    Cdoctator
    Today, 11:45 AM
    Premium
    Comments (148)
    I found two good qualities about this company that made me invest in it aggressively now:

    1. The founder and CSO Chris Monroe is the number one guy in trapped ion quantum technology. His postdoctoral mentor is a Nobel’s price winner in the field.

    2. The company focusing on developing the best product first instead of spending the resource on monetizing it.

    Both the qualities are essential for a company to succeed and transforming itself into a generational company: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, nvidia are all examples.

    I used to concern about the heavy academic background regarding the two founders but they put Peter chapman as the CEO so it definitely mitigated the risk.

    Regarding the competitive advantage, I haven’t see how many patents they have registered, but I think it will be a lot!
    A
    American Beauty
    Today, 11:03 AM
    PremiumInvesting Group
    Comments (2)
    What comes first the chicken or the egg? IONQ is obviously an early stage company with a lot of potential, it just depends at what stage you are willing to take the risk of an investment. Don’t miss the train while you are waiting for the answers to your questions.
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.