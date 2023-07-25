Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chainlink: The Blockchain Oracle Of Finance

Jul. 25, 2023 11:00 AM ETChainLink USD (LINK-USD)
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Chainlink is a crypto Oracle that connects blockchains with off-chain data. It is a crucial protocol for DeFi to properly function.
  • With the recent release of CCIP, Chainlink will be integrated with traditional financial institutions via SWIFT.
  • However, there are notable concerns about whether or not Chainlink's multisig contract is secure enough.

DeFi decentralized finance on a dark blue abstract cube. Blockchain concept, decentralized financial system. 3d rendering

sasha85ru

One of the biggest problems in the broader public blockchain landscape is interoperability. Since public blockchains don't generally access off-chain data, for ecosystems like DeFi to properly function, data Oracles like Chainlink (LINK-USD) have become very important components

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.1K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LINK-USD, ETH-USD, AVAX-USD, MATIC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.