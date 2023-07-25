Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron: A Big Surprise Announcement Causes Shares To Pop

Jul. 25, 2023 11:11 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)PDCE4 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron is expected to announce its Q2 2023 financial results on July 28th, with preliminary results indicating positive performance, causing shares to rise by 2%.
  • The company's profits per share exceeded analysts' expectations at $3.20, translating to a net income of $5.78 billion, despite a significant drop in energy prices.
  • Chevron is making significant investments in alternative energy projects and plans to spend about $14 billion on capital projects this year, up from $10.7 billion in 2022.
  • This is preparing shareholders for the future, and CVX is achieving this while continuing to reward them directly.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

A rather big and significant day is coming up for energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Before the market opens on July 28th, the company is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the firm's 2023 fiscal

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.96K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 11:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1.16K)
It has become almost comical; investors believe (each quarter going back to 2020) that large integrated oil companies will not yield the amount of F.C.F. that they end up reporting. And, large integrated oil/gas companies 'surprise' to the upper limits of expectations.
Every. Single. Quarter.

Integrated super majors have multiple offsetting profit centers and their net F.C.F. is greater than the price of Brent crude or U.S. natural gas.

We are in the very early innings of a long-term bull market in fossil fuels. Thank you ESG and EIA/IEA for ten years of "the sun is setting on oil/natural gas use."
B
BillFenn
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (612)
It would make better business sense to sell less at a higher price. Like OPEC. My humble opinion.
m
magenta17
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (4.79K)
CVX keeper stock of a great company! Longz! :-)
A
A812380
Today, 11:17 AM
Premium
Comments (249)
All you need to know is the SPR is almost empty, we are at peak shale oil and US interest rates cannot rise enough to support lower oil prices. Look for the pricing shoe to be on the other foot benefiting the Middle East and Russia. Oil over $100 by year end, unless we are in depression.
