COWZ Vs. VFLO: We Might Have A New King Of Buffett-Style ETFs

Jul. 26, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • My family uses the ZEUS investing strategy of 33% ETFs, 33% hedges, and 33% individual stocks, offering the ideal combination of market-level (or better) returns with 50% lower volatility.
  • I'm constantly hunting for the best ETFs, which compose the core of my family's 67% stock/33% hedges portfolio. COWZ is the gold standard of Buffett-style deep-value ETFs.
  • COWZ utilizes Buffett's favorite valuation metric, free cash flow yield, which over 32 years, delivered the best returns with the least volatility.
  • COWZ's historical returns are in the top 1% of its peers, confirming it's a wonderful deep value ETF to own.
  • VFLO is a new Super GARP FCF yield-focused ETF that takes COWZ's FCF yield strategy and then screens for growth and is slightly more concentrated. Its 32-year historical strategy returns are 17.6% per year, 1% more than COWZ.
  • It's worth watching, and I can recommend up to a 2.5% tracking position until VFLO proves itself up to its theoretical potential.
My family trusts our life savings and hopes and dreams to the ZEUS strategy, which combines:

  • 33% ETFs
  • 33% hedges
  • 33% individual stocks

This strategy is based on the work of Nick Maggiulli, CIO and Chief Data Scientist for Ritholtz

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'll buy COWZ and or VOFL as soon as my family can afford it.

DaxS
Today, 7:45 AM
Excellent write-up. May I ask, what are your “Elite Eight”?
Vejrup
Today, 7:12 AM
Thanks for bringing it to my attention
