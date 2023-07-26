COWZ Vs. VFLO: We Might Have A New King Of Buffett-Style ETFs
Summary
- My family uses the ZEUS investing strategy of 33% ETFs, 33% hedges, and 33% individual stocks, offering the ideal combination of market-level (or better) returns with 50% lower volatility.
- I'm constantly hunting for the best ETFs, which compose the core of my family's 67% stock/33% hedges portfolio. COWZ is the gold standard of Buffett-style deep-value ETFs.
- COWZ utilizes Buffett's favorite valuation metric, free cash flow yield, which over 32 years, delivered the best returns with the least volatility.
- COWZ's historical returns are in the top 1% of its peers, confirming it's a wonderful deep value ETF to own.
- VFLO is a new Super GARP FCF yield-focused ETF that takes COWZ's FCF yield strategy and then screens for growth and is slightly more concentrated. Its 32-year historical strategy returns are 17.6% per year, 1% more than COWZ.
- It's worth watching, and I can recommend up to a 2.5% tracking position until VFLO proves itself up to its theoretical potential.
My family trusts our life savings and hopes and dreams to the ZEUS strategy, which combines:
- 33% ETFs
- 33% hedges
- 33% individual stocks
This strategy is based on the work of Nick Maggiulli, CIO and Chief Data Scientist for Ritholtz Wealth Management.
It found that a 67% stock, 33% hedges portfolio offered the ideal combination of strong returns and low volatility in even the most severe bear markets.
Let's be real; investors can't stand volatility, so they panic sell at the worst possible time and leave 66% of the market's annual returns on the table.
That's why the long-term recession-optimized ZEUS strategy that is capable of market-like (or better) returns with higher yield and 50% of the volatility in market crashes is what my family trusts with our savings.
To ensure that my family's savings are always in good hands, I'm constantly testing and comparing our "elite eight" ZEUS ETFs against potential challengers to the throne.
To own the best, you must compete with and beat the best.
Today I want to talk about the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) and why the king of Buffett-style deep value ETFs might finally have met its match.
Let me explain why the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) might be the new king of deep value, Buffett "fat pitch" ETFs, and what my family plans to do with this new ETF.
COWZ: The Ultimate Buffett-Style ETF...
- COWZ: This Buffett-Style Value ETF Could Change Your Life
- COWZ Vs. BUL: One Is The Best Buffett-Style ETF You Can Buy
COWZ is based on the simple idea that free cash flow yield is the single purest measure of value.
Buffett calls free cash flow "owner earnings" and considers it the purest form of intrinsic value.
- free cash flow is the money left over after running the business and investing in all future growth
- the "free" money the owner can spend sustainably
- what pays for dividends and buybacks
And historically, if you compare free cash flow to enterprise value (market cap + net debt), you get the single best valuation metric of the last 22 years.
The average one-year gain using a pure FCF/EV portfolio would have blown away every other valuation strategy, as well as the S&P 500 and Russell 1,000.
COWZ starts with the Russell 1000, the 1000 largest US companies, and then sort them by the highest 12-month trailing free cash flow yield.
It then weights the top 100 companies by free cash flow yield and applies a 2% max risk cap.
The result is a deep-value portfolio with a PE lower than that of Shark Tanks.
- Mark Cuban is currently paying about 8 to 10X earnings for his sweetheart deals.
- Private equity pays 11 to 12X.
So great companies at almost half the valuation that Wall Street's so-called "smart money" is paying? That's what I call an attractive opportunity my family wants a piece of!
Every quarter COWZ rebalances, and that's it. A dead simple way to measure quality and deep value and buy the same strategy that made Buffett a legend.
This is a 5-star silver-rated ETF meaning its historical returns are in the top 20% of its peers, and Morningstar thinks it will keep outperforming in the future.
Tax and non-tax-adjusted returns in the top 1% of its peers is the reason COWZ is the king of deep-value ETFs.
But there is one obvious flaw to COWZ's strategy: only being able to look backward.
The future is where all dividends and profits are earned, and that's where this new Buffett-style deep value challenger ETF says it shines.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF: The Best Strategy Might Have Just Gotten Better
VictoryShares ran the same backtest as COWZ, finding trailing free cash flow yield the best-performing and least volatile valuation metric.
But Victory then applied a simple but brilliant approach to estimating future cash flow.
This is a very similar approach to what FAST Graphs users, a blended approach considering the past with the consensus future.
Ben Graham, the father of value investing and Buffett's mentor, taught that the past, present, and likely future must all be considered when making a prudent investment decision.
The approach VFLO is using has historically delivered 0.6% better annual returns over the last 32 years. That's a 21% higher inflation-adjusted return.
Not necessarily life-changing, but certainly worth considering.
A reasonable estimate of future free cash flow yield based on enterprise value is about as close to a perfect valuation strategy and Buffett's original approach as has ever existed.
VFLO aims to optimize not just the trailing value but the future value.
By eliminating the bottom 3rd of the slowest growing companies, VFLO believes it can boost long-term returns even more, a full 1% above COWZ's historical backtest results.
- 37% higher inflation-adjusted returns compared to COWZ
37% higher returns over decades could translate into hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars in extra wealth.
You can see why I am intrigued by this forward-looking approach to optimizing COWZ's strategy even more.
Assuming perfect execution of this strategy, VFLO would be the most perfect ETF ever devised—the ideal way to optimize for quality, value, and growth.
Naturally, the VFLO's strategy won't actually be perfect.
- Analyst 12-month FCF estimates won't be perfect.
- Victory's ability to eliminate the 1/3rd of slowest growing companies in the future is far from certain.
Imagine if Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt, and Warren Buffett all combined their strategies into a Super GARP strategy. That's what VFLO is claiming to have done.
A strategy that for 32 years, at least based on their backtests, delivered average annual 17.6% returns 2X better than the S&P 500.
The theory and historical data behind VFLO are too compelling not to consider and analyze.
COWZ Vs. VFLO: What Do They Actually Look Like?
A 10% free cash flow yield + 10% long-term growth would, over time, equal 20% long-term returns. This is Buffett's 58-year return and why he is the GOAT.
Victory claims to have created as close to a replica of Buffett's early approach to deep value investing. And its initial portfolio possibly replicated the potential returns that made Buffett a billionaire.
How did they do this?
Victory started with the S&P 400, took the 75 highest FCF-yielding companies, eliminated the 25 slowest growers (according to its model), and then weighted by free cash flow yield.
It applies a 4% risk cap and 45% sector risk cap to prevent going "all in" on super-undervalued single-sector companies.
This is a more concentrated version of COWZ (100 companies), focusing on even better valuation and faster growth.
VFLO is very concentrated in a few sectors though that's to be expected. This ETF is all in on its Super GARP strategy.
Absolutely Insanely Great Valuations
In a market where tech stocks trade at 32X earnings and the S&P almost 20, VFLO's PE is single digits, and its cash-adjusted PE is 7. Its price to operating cash flow is just 4X.
Morningstar's analysts think the current portfolio will grow earnings by about 12% long-term and generate about 15% to 16% long-term returns.
This is consistent with the 17.6% historical average annual returns generated by the strategy since 1991.
VFLO Vs. COWZ Holdings
VFLO owns many of the same companies, just more concentrated positions.
VFLO Positions
VFLO is a concentrated portfolio of energy and healthcare, though certainly high quality.
VFLO Sectors
COWZ Sectors
Bottom Line: VFLO Is A Deep Value ETF Worth Watching And Could Become The New King Of Buffett-Style ETFs
VFLO and COWZ are similar approaches to super deep value Buffett-style investing.
VFLO takes the COWZ free cash flow yield approach and supercharges it with forward growth estimates and a more concentrated approach.
VFLO has been around for a month and is running neck and neck with COWZ, as one would expect this early into a brand-new ETF launch.
VFLO has a 0.39% expense ratio vs. 0.49% for COWZ, so costs aren't an issue.
The only reason not to buy VFLO right now is:
- VictoryShares is untested as far as their growth estimates go
- their ability to execute their strategy is also unproven
- unknown turnover (COWZ is 90%)
There is no question that the 32-year backtest showing 17.6% average annual returns is the best I've ever seen.
- then again, you'll never see a backtest you don't like
- because fund companies will only show you the good ones;)
Would I be willing to buy VFLO for my family's charity fund? No, but I would be willing to recommend a speculative 2.5% or smaller tracking position.
The strategy is fundamentally very sound, and the holdings are high quality and similar to COWZ. I'm confident that VFLO risks underperforming its backtested strategy rather than turning it into a dumpster fire.
In the short-term, anything could happen with COWZ or VFLO but I'm confident that over 5+ years, it's only a question of how much money you'll earn, not whether or not you'll earn money.
Splitting money between the two ETFs is reasonable and prudent.
For now, my family, for medical reasons, doesn't own either COWZ or VFLO though we'll own one or both of these ETFs as soon as we can afford to.
