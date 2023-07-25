Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delivery Hero: Economic Headwinds And Operational Challenges

Jul. 25, 2023 11:20 AM ETDelivery Hero SE (DLVHF)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Delivery Hero, a global online food delivery company, is facing slowing growth and poor margins, despite its high market share and partnerships with leading food brands.
  • We believe margin issues will continue in the coming years, with analysts' forecast breakeven on a NIM basis in FY25.
  • Delivery Hero's market position is likely defensible but it cannot leverage its market leading position to improve margins.
  • Relative to others in the industry, we believe the company is underperforming. This implies there are better options for gaining exposure to the industry.
Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Delivery Hero has some strong qualities, such as its high market share in several geographies, partnerships with leading food brands, and technological capabilities.
  • However, we are concerned that growth is beginning to slow with

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

