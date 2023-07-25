Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q2 Earnings: We Were Early, But Not Wrong, As Operating Margins Contract

Jul. 25, 2023 11:25 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)1 Comment
Summary

  • We remain sell-rated on Tesla, Inc. stock post Q2 earnings as our investment thesis of contracting margins continues to play out.
  • We expect the company to continue to be under pressure in 2H23 due to the price cut strategy, factory shutdown that’ll slow production, and macro headwinds.
  • The stock is up over 110% YTD but has begun giving back gains following Tesla's Q2 2023 earnings results that reported a single-digit % operating margin at 9.6%.
  • We continue to be bullish on Tesla stock mid-to-long term prospects, but we expect downside ahead as Musk continues to pursue the price cut strategy in a high interest rate environment.
  • We see short-term uncertainties due to macro weakness and don’t expect Tesla’s Cybertruck or Robotaxi to offset macro headwinds in 2H23.
We maintain our sell rating on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares post Q2 2023 earnings last week. Consistent with our expectations, the company's margins have paid the price for CEO Elon Musk's attempts to stimulate demand via the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 11:51 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.62K)
Downgraded

Dec. 15, 2022

How is this not getting it wrong?

PS. Historical growth, Fat margins, amazing innovation superb capital efficiency, tremendous ROI, and a cash positive balance sheet.... this is the stock you are going to warn folks to avoid... and at multi yr lows.... hmmmm...
