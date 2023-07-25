Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC Q2 Earnings: A Relatively Solid Quarter

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGNC Investment reported a relatively good quarter.
  • Share issuance was again the primary highlight though as AGNC used the premium to book value to unload over 10 million shares.
  • Hedges fall a lot over the next 12 months and the dividend will likely be readjusted lower after that.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »

Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

In our last coverage of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) we suggested that investors avoid the company and should even take a vacation from the sector.

We would show you a comparative chart of where AGNC stands relative to

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?  Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Give us a try and as a bonus check out our Fixed Income Portfolios. 

Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
38.85K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

CIP has a paired trade in place for Long DX, Short AGNC. We may exit the trade at any point.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
1TurboTrader
Today, 11:49 AM
Premium
Comments (356)
Yeah why buy this, I mean the fed has said two rate hikes then CUTS !
The market is forward looking.
The numbers this week have been inthe favor of CUTS for the future as things have slowed. .why buy this stock that will thrive w CUTS. Don’t buy it it may go UP . And it pays way too much dividend .
I’d buy O realty income. You can get 1/3 of the dividend which we all know is far better. 😂 oh man this stuff is rich sometimes.

Two weeks ago the sky was falling on DX and AGNC according to SA authors . Then they BOTh post beats !!! Love it. Now it’s a hold w all the weeks economic numbers showing slowing. AGNC has done just fine w all these rate hikes 2 more isn’t gonna stifle it. It’s not like inflation hasn’t been heading in the right direction.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.