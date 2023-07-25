Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 11:01 AM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Korey Thomas - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Marc Bitzer - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Peters - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Rehaut - JPMorgan

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Liz Suzuki - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Whirlpool Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Call. Today's call is being recorded. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Senior Director of Investor Relations, Korey Thomas.

Korey Thomas

Thank you, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 conference call.

Joining me today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Peters, our Chief Financial Officer. Our remarks today track with a presentation available in the Investors section of our website at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that as we conduct this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements to assist you in better understanding Whirlpool Corporation's future expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from these statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10-K, 10-Q, and other periodic reports.

We also want to remind you that today's presentation includes the non-GAAP measures outlined in further detail on Slide 3 of the presentation. We believe these measures are important indicators of our operations as they exclude items they may not be indicative of a results from our ongoing business operations. We also think the adjusted measures will provide you with a better baseline for analyzing trends in our ongoing business operations. Listeners are directed to the supplemental information package posted in the Investor Relations section

