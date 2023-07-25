Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 11:15 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.71K Followers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Vestberg - Chairman & CEO

Tony Skiadas - EVP & CFO

Brady Connor - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

John Hodulik - UBS

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

David Barden - Bank of America

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Tim Horan - Oppenheimer

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

Walter Piecyk - LightShed Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Verizon Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Brady Connor, Senior Vice President Investor Relations.

Brady Connor

Thanks, Brad. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. I'm Brady Connor, and I'm joined by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hans Vestberg, as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Tony Skiadas.

Before we begin, I’d like to draw your attention to our Safe Harbor statement which can be found on Slide 2 of the presentation. Information in this presentation contains statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Verizon's filings with the SEC which are available on our website. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial materials posted on our

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (608)
Question that no one was allowed to ask: Since T-Mobile has been highly successful in pulling customers from Verizon and AT&T due to the fact that they charge only what they advertise without hidden fees and year after price increases which make customers angry and cause churn, will Verizon ever wake up and follow the same path???
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.