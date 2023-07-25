Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 11:16 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.71K Followers

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Goldberg - Head of IR

Daniel Ek - CEO

Paul Vogel - CFO

Operator

Good morning. My name is Julian, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Spotify's Q2 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Bryan Goldberg, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin your conference.

Bryan Goldberg

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Spotify's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today will be Daniel Ek, our CEO, and Paul Vogel, our CFO. We'll start with opening comments from Daniel and Paul, and afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions.

Questions can be submitted by going to slido.com, S-L-I-D-O.com, and using the code #SpotifyEarningsQ223. Analysts can ask questions directly into Slido, and all participants can then vote on the questions they find the most relevant. If for some reason you don't have access to Slido, you can email Investor Relations at ir@spotify.com, and we'll add-in your question.

Before we begin, let me quickly cover the safe harbor. During this call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including projections or estimates about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed on today's call in our shareholder deck and in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During this call, we'll also refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations between our IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures can be found in our shareholder deck, in the Financial section of our Investor Relations website and also furnished today on Form 6-K.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.