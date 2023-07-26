Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QYLD: If The Market Melts Up, This ETF Should Continue Rebounding

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.7K Followers

Summary

  • QYLD is an income-generating investment, not for capital appreciation, as it caps upside potential by writing covered-call contracts.
  • It generates double-digit yields and provides monthly income from the premiums collected. Despite uncertainties, I believe QYLD will continue to appreciate in value.
  • QYLD could be a good investment for those comfortable with sacrificing capital appreciation for income, as it has delivered 115 consecutive months of distribution to shareholders since 2014.

Money on the edge

PM Images

I am a fan of covered-call ETFs as income-generating investments, not as a vehicle seeking capital appreciation. When a covered-call contract is written, the upside potential is capped because the party purchasing the contract is paying a premium to own

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD, AAPL, AMZN, META, GOOGL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (579)
It's nice to read an article from an analyst without a hidden agenda. The title tells all. You leave out the emotion and stick to the facts. Your effort is appreciated.
r
rjlehmann
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (51)
61.3% return over 9 years doesn’t sound like much of a compounded growth rate. I have some QYLD but hesitate to increase my position since I feel that BDCs in particular offer a higher CGR and some capital appreciation.
V
VLD
Today, 9:20 AM
Premium
Comments (189)
Should we reinvest dividends?
roland999 profile picture
roland999
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (157)
I started buying in Sept of 2021 and cost averaged down since, but last few weeks have sold 500 shares to reinvest in TSLY. i still maintain a full position in QYLD and am waiting to see how TSLY works out. Thanks for your detailed explanations in past articles on QYLD. GLTA
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
Excellent article. Better than QYLD here is the understanding of the strategy. For me the strategy is enhanced by distribution reinvesting and benefit by compounding.
