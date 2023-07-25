Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 11:37 AM ETSmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.71K Followers

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nate Strall - Director, Corporate Strategy

Miller Welborn - Chairman

Billy Carroll - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rhett Jordan - Chief Credit Officer

Ron Gorczynski - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Kevin Fitzsimmons - D.A. Davidson

Graham Dick - Piper Sander

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Jordan Ghent - Stephens

Operator

Hello, everybody. And welcome to today’s conference call titled SmartFinancial Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. My name is Ellen, and I will be coordinating the call for today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to our host Nate Strall, Director of Corporate Strategy to begin. Nate, please proceed, whenever you are ready.

Nate Strall

Thanks, Ellen. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for SmartFinancial’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During today’s call, we will reference the slides and press release that are available within the Investor Relations section on our website, smartbank.com.

Chairman, Miller Welborn will begin the call followed by Billy Carroll, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Ron Gorczynski, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rhett Jordan, our Chief Credit Officer will also provide commentary. We will be available to answer your questions at the end of our call.

Our comments include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the actual results could vary materially. We list the factors that may cause results to differ materially in our press release and in our SEC filings, which are available on our website. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements because of new information, early developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.