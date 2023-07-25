Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 11:41 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.71K Followers

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Sayer - Vice President of Finance

Jeff Cote - President & Chief Executive Officer

Paul Vasington - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Luke Junk - Baird

Shreyas Patil - Wolfe Research

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Chris Snyder - UBS

Operator

Good day and welcome to Sensata Technologies Q2 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I now will turn the conference over to Mr. Jacob Sayer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Jacob Sayer

Thank you, Keith and good morning, everybody. I'd like to welcome you to Sensata's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Cote, Sensata's CEO and President; and Paul Vasington, Sensata's Chief Financial Officer. In addition to the financial results press release we issued earlier today; we will be referencing a slide presentation during today's conference call. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from Sensata's Investor Relations website. This conference call is being recorded and we will post a replay webcast on our Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of today's call.

As we begin, I'd like to reference Sensata's Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the company that involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from the projections described in such statements. Factors that might cause such differences include but are not limited to, those discussed in our Forms 10-Q and 10-K as well as other subsequent filings with the SEC. We encourage you to review our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.