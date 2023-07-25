Maxiphoto

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) provides a range of products and services related to the capture of physical spaces and the generation of digital twins. The pandemic was a boon for Matterport, but the company is now facing headwinds across some of its most important markets. In addition, data capture products are becoming commoditized, which is dampening product sales. Matterport's business could have potential if spatial data can be better monetized and used to create a sustainable advantage. If not, future growth may be limited and breakeven will be difficult to achieve.

Digital twins can be used across the building life cycle, from planning and construction to facilities management and operations, documentation, appraisal and marketing. Technological advances now allow data (images, point cloud) from a physical space to be captured and converted into a digital twin at scale.

It should be noted that for newer buildings, a digital twin is likely to be created at the design stage and leveraged across the life of the building. While ongoing LiDAR / image capture can update data for this digital twin, a company like Autodesk (ADSK) may be better positioned than Matterport. Despite this, there is an enormous existing building stock which would benefit from digitization.

There is growing demand for the digitization of physical spaces, but so far the vast majority of spaces are yet to be digitized. In 2021, Matterport estimated that less than 0.1% of the world's building stock had been captured by digital transformation. This lack of penetration should mean robust growth going forward, with investment in digital twins expected to grow at roughly a 35% annual rate through to 2026.

Matterport believes that the total addressable market opportunity for digitizing the built world is over $240 billion. This is based on a global building stock of over 4 billion properties and 20 billion spaces. This appears to be a highly optimistic estimate though, as it is not clear what the benefit of digitizing every space would be. While Matterport doesn't need a particularly large market penetration to justify its current valuation, there are large questions around barriers to entry, monetization and adoption rates.

There could also be substantial upside to Matterport's core market from providing access to spatial data to enable opportunities in hospitality, facilities management, insurance, construction, real estate and retail. This would take Matterport from enabling the collection and storage of data, to leveraging that data to generate insights. Matterport believes that this opportunity could be in excess of $1 trillion, but this again seems like a highly optimistic estimate.

A large part of Matterport's business is related to real estate, and this is an area of the economy that is facing difficulties from the rapid rise in interest rates and changes caused by the pandemic. While there hasn't been an outright crash, residential housing transactions are depressed, rents are falling and parts of commercial real estate face enormous problems due to vacancy rates and interest expenses.

Adoption of digital twins is still rising, which is helping to limit the impact of market headwinds on Matterport's business, but the company is operating in a difficult environment.

Matterport provides solutions for digitizing the built world, including cameras for capturing images and software that converts 2D data into 3D reconstructions.

Matterport offers the Pro2 and Pro3 cameras to capture data. Product sales have been an important driver of adoption and helped Matterport to build a large data set. Matterport now has a device agnostic platform, meaning that product sales are likely to decline in importance going forward. Matterport expects that by 2025 over 80% of its revenue will come from software subscriptions and license solutions.

Pro3 is Matterport's newest camera, and it enables faster data acquisition and greater fidelity and accuracy. It enables 3D data to be captured from up to 100 meters away at less than 20 seconds per sweep. Pro3 utilizes a 20-megapixel camera and a high-precision LiDAR sensor. Pro2 has been used to capture millions of spaces globally. It is capable of capturing buildings greater than 500,000 square feet in size.

Matterport also supports a number of third-party 360 cameras. Spherical lens image capture technology provides a 360-degree image. These devices deliver precision captures with high fidelity and are suited to smaller spaces.

Matterport has a partnership with Leica which couples Matterport's AI with Leica's BLK360 LiDAR camera. LiDAR provides ultra-precise data for creating digital twins and hence is the solution of choice for AEC professionals.

Matterport is also able to leverage smartphones to capture images for digital twins. Matterport has an app that is available for both iOS and Android. While this democratizes access to 3D capture, it also reduces demand for Matterport's products. Matterport for iPhone was introduced in May 2020 and the Android Capture app was introduced in April 2021. In February 2022, Matterport also introduced Axis, a motorized mount that holds a smartphone and enables image capture with increased speed, precision, and consistency.

Cortex is Matterport's AI software that enables digital twin creation. Converting 2D data into 3D models probably doesn't provide Matterport with any meaningful advantage, but Matterport is able to create digital twins in a fully automated fashion, enabling the business to scale rapidly. In 2021 Matterport was operating in over 150 countries and had captured images of roughly 10 billion square feet of physical space. Matterport has now digitized over 30 billion square feet of physical space in over 177 countries globally.

Matterport also believes that it can leverage its large dataset with AI to generate valuable property insights for customers. Matterport is able to identify important details about physical spaces, like their structure and contents. For example, manufacturers could assess the layout of their factories or property owners could assess the location of fire alarms. The value of this data is increased through the use of a data standard that creates an interoperable system of record for customers.

Data provides a potential advantage, but Matterport really needs to find a way to monetize this data in a manner that is dependent on its scale, as the barriers to capturing data and creating a digital twin of a physical space are low. For example, Matterport may be able to provide valuable market-wide insights to property developers or insurers. Spatial data could also be combined with search in areas like travel and real estate. Airbnb (ABNB) is using LLMs to try and improve the quality of search results for users. Insights generated from spatial data could also be combined with LLMs to help users find the ideal property.

Digital Pro is a new property marketing solution from Matterport that includes HD photos, a 2D floor plan, a 3D tour, and a preview video. Digital Pro outputs are delivered within one to two business days for under $300. This business has been enabled by Matterport's acquisition of VHT Studios in 2022. VHT Studios is a real estate marketing company that offers brokerages and agents solutions to promote and sell properties. Services include photography, drone imagery, floor plans and virtual tours.

Partners are an important part of Matterport's business. Within residential real estate, Matterport benefits from exposure to companies like Redfin (RDFN), Zillow (Z), CoStar (CSGP), Compass (COMP) and Keller Williams. 25% of the Fortune 1,000 are customers, indicating the extent to which Matterport's solutions have already been adopted by the market.

Matterport's revenue increased 33% YoY in the first quarter. Subscription revenue was up 16% YoY and contributed approximately 52% of total revenue. Product revenue increased 28% driven by robust demand for the Pro3 camera. Annual recurring revenue is now $79.4 million.

Spaces under management reached 9.9 million and Matterport now has over one hundred enterprise accounts with greater than $50,000 in annual recurring revenue. Some of these customers are well into six figure ARR or higher.

At the end of the first quarter Matterport had 771,000 subscribers, with 67,000 paid subscribers. Free subscribers increased 11% sequentially and paid subscribers increased 5%. Subscriber growth is being driven by adoption across enterprises and SMBs.

Matterport's net dollar expansion rate was 103% in the first quarter. This is a low figure, although it is not clear whether Matterport has a problem with churn or customers don't increase spend on the platform significantly over time.

Approximately 50% of Matterport's subscription revenue comes from non-real estate customers. Matterport achieved strong double-digit growth in facilities management and retail, construction, insurance and travel and hospitality in the first quarter.

Matterport generates revenue in a number of ways:

Subscriptions - subscriptions to the platform which are priced based on the number of users and active spaces.

Licenses - allow certain customers to use Matterport's digital twin data for their own needs.

Products - sale of data capture products.

Services - Matterport Capture Services is a fully managed solution where Matterport professionals scan properties for customers. Services revenue also comes from in-app purchases and the VHT Studios business which was acquired in July 2022.

The rebound in the business over the past few quarters has largely been driven by product sales and services, with the launch of the Pro3 camera and the launch of the Digital Pro business. As Matterport laps these events in coming quarters, YoY growth is likely to moderate significantly. In the current environment any growth should be viewed reasonably positively though.

Revenue growth is expected to be approximately 37% YoY in the second quarter, with subscription revenue contributing approximately 53%. Longer-term, Matterport had previously guided to rapid growth for many years to come, along with improving margins. This appears highly unlikely at the moment though given the macro environment.

Subscription gross margin was 74% in the first quarter. Product gross margin improved to 17% in the first quarter compared to negative 14% in the prior quarter. Pro3 has a higher ASP and supply chain pressures are easing, which is helping to improve product gross profit margins. The trends in gross profit margins are somewhat concerning though. Service margins are relatively low and subscription margins have been declining over time.

Matterport is also struggling with high operating expenses, although the company has been trying to reduce its costs over the past 12 months. Given the company's modest gross profit margins and limited ability to improve margins with scale, it is reasonable to question Matterport's potential profitability.

Matterport has suggested it has attractive unit economics, but outside of the pandemic, the business doesn't look particularly appealing. While Matterport's business is still evolving and could improve over time, at this point it is reasonable to expect operating profit margins in the mid to low teens at scale, although this will take time to achieve.

Matterport is laying off roughly 30% of its workforce in order to try and hasten its path to profitability. The company expects to incur costs of roughly $4-$5 million in relation to the layoffs. The layoffs have been framed as a positive but investors need to keep in mind that they are symptomatic of a struggling company. Matterport now expects to achieve operating cash flow breakeven in 2024. This comes after Matterport removed $20 million of operating expenses in the latter half of 2022.

Matterport's valuation is quite low given the amount of cash and short-term investments the company has on the balance sheet, and the fact the company is still growing despite tough market conditions. Matterport's balance sheet also gives it ample runway to reduce losses before bankruptcy becomes a concern.

The company's stock could be considered undervalued, but it is also worthwhile considering that Matterport hasn't really established a sustainable competitive advantage in my opinion. As a result, there is a risk of the market for digital twins becoming highly fragmented and Matterport's ability to generate reasonable profit margins is unclear.