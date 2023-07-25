Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
138.72K Followers

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Lally - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Goodman - President, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Keene Turner - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Jim Lally, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jim Lally

Thank you, Jay and good morning. Thank you all very much for joining us this morning and welcome to our 2023 second quarter earnings call. Joining me this morning is Keene Turner, EFSC's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Goodman, President of Enterprise Bank & Trust.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everybody on the call that a copy of the release and accompanying presentation can be found on our website. The presentation and earnings release were furnished on SEC Form 8-K yesterday. Please refer to slide two of the presentation titled Forward-Looking Statements and our most recent 10-K and 10-Q for reasons why actual results may vary from any forward-looking statements that we make today.

In mid-March, we made a strategic decision to continue our growth trajectory for 2023, supporting the needs of our clients in addition to onboarding several new relationships from competitors who are inwardly focused. Much of this growth focused on C&I relationships, typically coming with a floating rate loan structure and full treasury management products and deposits. As you can see from our

