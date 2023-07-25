Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corning, Inc. (GLW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 12:34 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.72K Followers

Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann Nicholson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Wendell Weeks - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Edward Schlesinger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Asiya Merchant - Citi

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors, LLC

Joshua Spector - UBS

George Notter - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Quarter 2 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Ann Nicholson

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning's second quarter 2023 earnings call.

With me today are Wendell Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ed Schlesinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Evenson, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

I'd like to remind you that today's remarks contain forward-looking statements that fall within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors are detailed in the company's financial reports.

You should also note that we'll be discussing our consolidated results using core performance measures, unless we specifically indicate our comments relate to GAAP data. Our core performance measures are non-GAAP measures used by management to analyze the business.

For the second quarter, the difference between GAAP and core EPS stemmed primarily from restructuring charges and from non-cash mark-to-market adjustments associated with the company's currency hedging contracts and Japanese-yen-denominated debt. In total, these increased core earnings in the second quarter by $19 million. As a reminder, the mark-to-market accounting has no

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.