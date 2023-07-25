Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 12:43 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.72K Followers

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Triano - Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Viehbacher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Priya Singhal - Head of Development and Interim Head of Research

Michael McDonnell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Marc Goodman - Leerink Partners

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Ami Fadia - Needham and Company

Brian Skorney - Robert W. Baird﻿ and Company

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ruth and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Biogen's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Business Update. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chuck Triano, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Triano, you may begin your conference.

Chuck Triano

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Biogen's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of biogen.com to find the earnings release and related financial tables, including our GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we will discuss today.

Our GAAP financials are provided in tables 1 and 2, and table 4 includes a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. We believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the ongoing economics of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.