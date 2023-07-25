Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 12:50 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.72K Followers

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Hunziker – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Larry Silber – President and Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Birnbaum – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Mark Humphrey – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs

Neil Tyler – Redburn

Rob Wertheimer – Melius Research

Mig Dobre – Baird

Sherif El-Sabbahy – Bank of America

Seth Weber – Wells Fargo Securities

Ken Newman – KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Healy – Northcoast Research

Steven Ramsey – Thompson Research Group

Brian Sponheimer – Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good morning. My name is Aldra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Herc Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Leslie Hunziker, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Leslie Hunziker

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Herc Rentals’ second quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. Earlier today, our press release, presentation slides and 10-Q were filed with the SEC, and all are posted to the Events page of our IR website at ir.hercrentals.com.

Today, we’re reviewing our second quarter 2023 results with comments on operations and our financials, including our view of the industry and our strategic outlook. The prepared remarks will be followed by an open Q&A.

Now let’s move on to our Safe Harbor and GAAP reconciliation on Slide 3. Today’s call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the environment as we see it today and therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. I would caution you that our actual results could differ materially

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.