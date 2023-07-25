Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 12:52 PM ETUPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF), UPMMY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.72K Followers

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 6:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jussi Pesonen - CEO

Tapio Korpeinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Jordan - Davy Research

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Ephrem Ravi - Citi Research

Linus Larsson - SEB Enskilda Equities

Martin Melbye - ABG Sundal Collier

Harri Taittonen - Nordea

Ramachandra Kamath - Barclays

Jussi Pesonen

Ladies and gentlemen, dear audience, welcome to UPM's Second Quarter 2023 Results Webcast. My name is Jussi Pesonen, and I'm the CEO of UPM. I'm here with UPM's CFO, Tapio Korpeinen.

Tapio Korpeinen

Hi to everyone.

Jussi Pesonen

Ladies and gentlemen, we will today cover three main topics. First, we will discuss the second quarter results and the outlook. Continued low volumes, significant lower pulp and energy prices and high maintenance activity resulted in exceptionally low second quarter results. However, we expect deliveries to improve and variable costs to decrease in the second half of 2023.

Second topic, we will discuss some of our measures to improve competitiveness. As of today, we’ve implemented and planned actions in place to reduce our graphic paper capacity by 18% during 2023 and reduce the number of employees by 8% compared to autumn 2022, targeted fixed cost savings exceeds €100 million.

And thirdly, we will obviously discuss progress of our growth projects. Paso de los Toros pulp mill ramp up is proceeding very well. I will come back to that. Leuna project is proceeding, but while with some delays due to headwinds of that, that what we’ve been experienced, and we will come back to that as well. But all in all, UPM's transformation continues the positive long-term drivers and growth prospects for UPM are intact, and they are really exciting.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.