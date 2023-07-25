skhoward/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

To most, it is no surprise that I own a lot of industrial stocks. Roughly half of my portfolio consists of stocks that call this sector their home.

This may look a bit unorthodox - and to some extent, it is.

The S&P 500 has 8.5% industrial exposure.

The Vanguard Dividend Growth ETF (VIG) has 13.1% exposure.

The only ETF with more industrial exposure than my portfolio is the SPDR Select Sector Industrial ETF (XLI), which obviously has 100% industrial exposure.

I'm bringing all of this up because I'm extremely picky when I buy stocks. I currently own 22 stocks. I would make the case that almost all of them operate in industries with high entry barriers. Furthermore, all of them have a major footprint in their industries, making them essential to various supply chains.

That's why I love industrials because this sector is home to so many companies that deliver what I'm looking for.

In a recent article, I explained some of the Buffett-inspired criteria I apply when researching stocks.

Here's a condensed version:

Economic Moat : Buffett looks for companies with a durable competitive advantage or an economic moat.

: Buffett looks for companies with a durable competitive advantage or an economic moat. Stable and Predictable Earnings : Buffett prefers companies with consistent and predictable earnings growth.

: Buffett prefers companies with consistent and predictable earnings growth. Strong Management : Buffett believes that competent and trustworthy management is essential for long-term success.

: Buffett believes that competent and trustworthy management is essential for long-term success. Free Cash Flow : Buffett emphasizes the importance of analyzing a company's free cash flow, which is the cash generated by the business after accounting for capital expenditures.

: Buffett emphasizes the importance of analyzing a company's free cash flow, which is the cash generated by the business after accounting for capital expenditures. Reasonable Valuation : Buffett seeks stocks that are trading at attractive prices relative to their intrinsic value.

: Buffett seeks stocks that are trading at attractive prices relative to their intrinsic value. Long-Term Perspective: Buffett takes a long-term view when investing and focuses on the fundamental value of a business rather than short-term market fluctuations.

That's where Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) comes in. The star of this article is one of my highest-conviction investments since 2020 when I initiated the investment.

In this article, I'll update my bull case, as Deere is back at its all-time high. The company is defying economic weakness, as the agriculture bull case is unfolding as planned.

Even better, the company is likely in a lasting equipment replacement cycle, which could allow management to do what it does best: reward its shareholders.

The result is impressive long-term outperformance, which I expect to last.

So, let's get to it!

Consistent Outperformance & Distributions

Most of the stocks that I buy are value/growth hybrids - meaning they have attributes of value stocks like consistent free cash flow but also the ability to grow over time.

While these stocks are likely to underperform pure-play growth/tech stocks in certain market environments, I am convinced that the right mix will allow investors to consistently beat the market.

Deere is one of these companies.

This Illinois-based agriculture and construction machinery producer has beaten the market and its industrial peers on a very consistent basis.

Comparing the total return of Deere to the S&P 500 and the industrial ETF XLI, we see that while the stock has had periods of underperformance, it has been a consistent outperformer on a long-term basis.

Furthermore, the stock is currently close to a relative all-time high versus the market and its peers.

This is the result of an impressive stock price surge.

Deere shares are currently 43% above their 52-week low. Shares are up 3% year-to-date and up 15% over the past three months.

While we're at it, let me throw some more numbers at you.

Over the past ten years, revenue has increased by 5% per year. On a five-year basis, that number has increased to 13%.

Net income has been compounded by 11% per year over the past ten years. During the past five years, that number has risen to 37%.

In other words, as the data (provided by Seeking Alpha) below shows, compounding capital gains were provided by compounding income.

This has also led to strong shareholder distributions.

While Deere tends to refrain from hiking its dividend during times of elevated economic headwinds, it doesn't have to cut its dividend and tends to hike aggressively during strong economic times.

Having said that, the company currently yields 1.1%, which comes with a payout ratio of just 16%. The median payout ratio in the industrial sector is almost 30%, which shows that while Deere's dividend is impressive, it also uses buybacks to (indirectly) distribute cash.

Since 2013, Deere has bought back 23% of its shares on a net basis. In other words, it also takes stock-based compensation and related issues into account.

As a matter of fact, indirect distributions were twice as high as direct distributions, as displayed by the chart below.

So far, so good.

What matters is that Deere continues to be in a great place.

Deere's Tailwinds Are Strengthening

The agriculture bull case has been a key part of my research since 2020 when I turned bullish on agriculture and energy (both are related).

Essentially, we're dealing with a number of tailwinds.

One of them is the fact that global grain stocks are low. The global grain stocks-to-use ratio is currently at its lowest level since the 1990s as a result of strong demand and a few poor crop cycles. I believe it will take at least 2-3 great crop years to bring this ratio back to normal.

Nutrien Ltd.

This supports crop prices and the need to use every inch of arable land. This includes support for producers of high-tech equipment like Deere. Not only does it benefit from the market share in the large agriculture segment, but it is also the go-to place for advanced equipment like planters, sprayers, you name it.

For example, this month, the company added Smart Apply to its portfolio, an acquisition that is expected to further improve its portfolio of efficiency-focused products.

The company developed the Smart Apply Intelligent Spray Control System™, an upgrade kit that can improve the precision and performance of virtually any air-blast sprayer used in orchard, vineyard, and tree nursery spraying applications. Smart Apply helps growers reduce chemical use, airborne drift, and run off, while optimizing high-value crop yields and meeting sustainability objectives. - Precision Farming Dealer

Deere & Company

Related to that, crop prices are elevated. While good crop conditions have pressured corn and related crop prices, we're dealing with an environment of (likely lasting) elevated crop prices. Prior to the pandemic, farmers sold their corn at less than $4 per bushel. Now, they are consistently selling their corn at $5.50.

TradingView (CBOT Corn)

Needless to say, hedging and other factors play a major role. The same goes for input costs. However, Deere is seeing a strong replacement cycle. Prior to 2020, farmers didn't invest in new equipment. Money was tight. Now, they seem to see a lasting bull case and higher farm income, allowing them to replace aging equipment.

During the 2Q23 earnings call, the company provided an optimistic outlook for the farm equipment market, stating that the current replacement cycle began in 2021 after a period of historic underinvestment in ag equipment. The constrained production volumes during the post-COVID era have resulted in a dampened amplitude of the equipment cycle.

Demand for the company's products remains robust, and the company has excellent visibility through the end of 2023. The company is also optimistic about the 2024 early order program, which indicates a reversion to normalcy for the industry.

For example, this year, the company expects roughly 20% revenue growth in its Production and Precision Agriculture segment, with higher margins indicating ongoing improving pricing power.

Deere & Company

Furthermore, regarding inventory, the increase in large ag inventory some analysts noted is the result of a return to normal seasonality, and overall ending inventories for 2023 are expected to be below target levels, indicating a strong starting position for 2024.

The company was also upbeat about construction and forestry markets, despite the decline in global economic growth.

[...] the Construction and Forestry continues to benefit from healthy demand with order books virtually full for the remainder of the fiscal year.

I expect ongoing tailwinds to last, as we're not only dealing with heat-related issues pressuring crop output but also Russia using crops as a geopolitical weapon.

This month, Russia canceled the grain deal, which means Ukraine cannot export grains using its ports.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

The Kremlin wants and needs commodity prices such as grain and oil to go higher, said Valerio Antonini, chief executive of Quanton Commodities, an agricultural trading house. “It’s a message from Putin to the West, he is not playing now. We will see at least two to three weeks of very high tension.”

I am not an expert in geopolitics, but it seems that the normalization of crop inventory is still a long way off. Unless there is a major economic crisis, we can expect continued support for the replacement cycle and an increase in shareholder distributions from Deere.

Valuation

I have a long-term target of $600, which (probably) makes me the most bullish analyst on Deere. The current consensus price target is $450, which is 2% above the current price.

While I do get that analysts are a bit careful in light of ongoing macroeconomic challenges, I believe Deere has tremendous long-term potential.

Based on current estimates, the company is expected to generate close to $9 billion in annual free cash flow after 2023.

Leo Nelissen

This implies a 7% free cash flow yield, which obviously protects the 1.1% dividend yield and aggressive buybacks.

It also helps that Deere has a 3.4x net debt ratio and an A+ credit rating, which means it does not need to prioritize debtholders over shareholders.

On top of that, it indicates that DE is trading at 14x implied free cash flow, which is attractive.

The NTM EV/EBITDA valuation is 13.5x, which is fair.

This valuation confirms the somewhat cautious outlook of Wall Street analysts. Longer-term free cash flow growth agrees with my view. As I'm a long-term investor, I suggest that Deere continues to be a great investment on weakness (meaning I will continue to buy 10% to 15% declines).

Takeaway

Deere has been one of my highest-conviction investments since 2020 due to its consistent outperformance and shareholder-friendly approach.

As an investor who values companies with durable competitive advantages, predictable earnings, and strong management, Deere checks all the right boxes. Its impressive long-term track record of revenue and income growth, along with robust shareholder distributions through dividends and buybacks, make it a standout in the industrial sector.

Moreover, Deere is benefitting from favorable tailwinds in the agriculture industry, with global grain stocks at their lowest levels in decades and elevated crop prices driving a lasting equipment replacement cycle.

The company's strong positioning and optimistic outlook support my long-term target of $600 for the stock.

While analysts may be cautious due to macroeconomic challenges, I remain bullish on Deere's potential for continued growth and value it as a great investment for the future.

As such, I will keep adding to my position during periods of weakness.