'Beating Estimates' - How Companies Win In Earnings Season

Lance Roberts
Summary

  • For companies to win the "beat the estimate game," they need the bar lowered far enough to ensure they can clear it. If not for these downward revisions in analysts' estimates, the majority of companies would miss, rather than beat, estimates.
  • Missing estimates obviously weighs on stock price performance which directly impacts executive compensation due to the now standard practice of using stock options.
  • The relationship between companies, institutional clients, and Wall Street is the root cause of the ongoing problems within the financial system. It is a closed loop portrayed as a fair and functional system.
  • The four tools to win the "beat the estimate game" are wage growth suppression, productivity increases, labor reduction via offshoring, and stock buybacks.
  • The problem is that these tools create a mirage of corporate profitability. None of these tools increase revenue growth which comes from economic activity.

In the middle of the white sheet is a black frame with the inscription - Beating Estimates

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

No matter what happens, financially or economically, there is always a high number of companies regularly beating Wall Street estimates. Are Wall Street analysts that poor at predicting future corporate earnings, or is there something else potentially going on? Furthermore, what

Lance Roberts
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Comments (1)

l
lanceeee
Today, 2:53 PM
Premium
Comments (28)
One of your best articles.
