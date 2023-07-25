Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2023 1:58 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Ketron - Head of Investor Relations

Marty Flanagan - Chairman Emeritus

Andrew Schlossberg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Allison Dukes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Michael Brown - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Operator

Welcome to Invesco's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is also being recorded.

Now I'd like to turn today's meeting over to your host, Mr. Greg Ketron, Invesco's Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Greg Ketron

Okay. Thanks, operator, and to all of you joining us on Invesco's quarterly earnings call. In addition to today's press release, we've provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address. The press release and presentation are available on our website, invesco.com. This information can be found by going to the Investor Relations section of the website.

Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures as well as the appendix or the appropriate reconciliations to GAAP. Finally, Invesco is not responsible for and does not edit nor guarantee the accuracy of our earnings teleconference transcripts provided by third parties. The only authorized webcast are located on our website.

Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO; and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer will present our results this morning. And then we will open the call up for questions. First, however, I'd like to turn the

