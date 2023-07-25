Worawee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS), a renowned player in the mobile growth and monetization sector, has carved a niche by offering a comprehensive platform catering to app developers, brands, agencies, carriers, and device manufacturers. With solutions encompassing user acquisition tools, app monetization, branding, and content discovery across various channels and devices, the company has positioned itself as a vital link connecting its partners to a vast consumer base, driving superior mobile experiences and outcomes.

At the core of Digital Turbine's strategy lies its proprietary technology, featuring cutting-edge tools like Ignite and Reach. The Ignite technology empowers seamless direct-to-consumer app installs and updates, streamlining the app installation process for users and driving user engagement. On the other hand, Reach delivers immersive video ads to mobile users, creating compelling and captivating ad experiences.

Despite its promising offerings and potential, Digital Turbine has encountered a challenging year in the stock market. While the NASDAQ Composite has registered impressive gains of 35% this year, APPS stock has experienced a significant decline, plummeting by 30%. This notable underperformance is primarily the result of weak financial performance. For this reason, it is important to evaluate the financial challenges Digital Turbine has encountered in the past few quarters to determine whether a turnaround in its stock market performance is on the cards.

Declining Revenue Growth

The recent financial results and subsequent market reactions serve as a stark reminder of the inherent volatility and unpredictability that characterizes the current macro environment impacting the ad tech sector. Even companies with robust fundamentals and promising growth prospects can face short-term setbacks due to various factors beyond their control, including shifting market dynamics, regulatory changes, and unforeseen competitive pressures.

Digital Turbine has found itself in a challenging position after posting revenue declines for its most recent quarter. The net revenue for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023 ended on March 31 suffered a significant year-over-year drop of nearly 24%. The overall fiscal year 2023 didn't fare much better, with net revenue falling by 11%.

This disappointing performance is a far cry from the energized, synergistic growth promised during the acquisition spree undertaken by the company at the beginning of the pandemic. Among its strategic acquisitions was AdColony, a leading mobile advertising platform known for its reach of over 1.5 billion monthly global users. This acquisition was intended to bolster Digital Turbine's comprehensive media and advertising solution for the operator and OEM partners, enhancing the mobile experience for end-users by delivering highly relevant content. AdColony's renowned proprietary video technologies and rich media formats have consistently provided industry-leading third-party verified viewability rates for global brands such as The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). At the time of the acquisition, Digital Turbine expressed confidence that this deal would accelerate growth and unlock significant benefits for partners, advertisers, employees, and shareholders. Combining the strengths of AdColony with those of other acquired companies including Appreciate and Fyber, the company aimed to expand its collective experience, reach, and capabilities to better serve mobile advertisers and publishers worldwide. This strategic approach aligned well with the upward trend in performance-based spending by established brand advertisers at the time, presenting a promising upside potential for platforms offering unique technology and exclusive access to inventory. However, despite the promising potential and strong technology foundation brought by AdColony and other acquisitions, Digital Turbine's financial performance is yet to reflect the anticipated synergistic growth. The below slide from the company's investor presentation in May 2021 highlights how Digital Turbine placed a lot of emphasis on inorganic growth measures to drive the company forward.

Exhibit 1: Summary of acquisitions

May 2021 investor presentation

The management's repeated assertions in the earnings conference call pointing to the macroeconomic environment as the primary reason for the financial underperformance may have further contributed to its disappointing market performance. Throughout the year, ad rates have remained relatively stable, with a peak at the beginning of February. However, the overall first half of the year did not offer much excitement for publishers, as ad rates for June 2023 were notably lower than last year's rates for the same period. It's essential to recognize that ad rates during the pandemic were abnormal, experiencing a dip followed by a surge as companies attempted to compensate for lost time. As the economy started showing signs of challenges, ad revenue returned to lower levels. While current ad rates are similar to pre-pandemic levels, factors such as inflation may impact publishers' overall income compared to 2019.

Exhibit 2: Ad rates

Ezoic

Digital Turbine's recent financial setbacks have inadvertently led to a perception among investors that the company may be a cyclical business with limited growth potential in a challenging market. Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Digital Turbine's management projects a net revenue drop of 23% to 26%, mirroring the decline experienced in the previous quarter. This forecast reflects the continuation of a challenging operating environment, driven in part by a significant slowdown in advertising spend across its platforms, which has negatively affected the company's earnings power.

Global advertising growth experienced a slowdown at the beginning of 2023, but media investment group GroupM, a unit of WPP Plc (WPP), predicts that investments will return to a more typical pace as inflation eases and supply-chain issues continue to resolve. The forecast suggests that ad spending will increase by 5.9% this year, reaching $874.5 billion, excluding U.S. political advertising. However, this growth figure is slightly behind global inflation, indicating a minor decline in real terms.

The digital advertising sector, which has been a major focus for Digital Turbine, is also facing challenges. GroupM's forecast indicates that digital ad growth in 2023 will be around 8.4%, the slowest rate of increase since the 2009 financial crisis. This deceleration is not attributed to a broader economic slowdown but rather a function of the size and maturity of the digital ad space. Digital ad revenue is projected to account for 68.8% of total global ad revenue in 2023. GroupM also highlights that achieving historic double-digit growth rates in the digital space has become increasingly difficult as digital advertising matures. This reality underscores the challenges that companies operating in the digital advertising ecosystem, such as Digital Turbine, are currently facing.

Given the maturing nature of the digital ad market, expecting a swift recovery in Digital Turbine's revenue growth rates in the coming quarters is not reasonable in my view, even under the assumption that the global economy will fully recover.

Capitalizing On MENA's Growing Digital Advertising Landscape

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Digital Turbine is proactively taking steps to solidify its position in the competitive digital advertising landscape. The company's recent exclusive partnership with Connect Ads by Aleph, a leading digital media house and advertising solutions provider in the MENA region, marks a significant milestone. Through this collaboration, Digital Turbine aims to bring best-in-class mobile advertising solutions to leading agencies and brands in the region, with Connect Ads exclusively handling advertising sales and account management on behalf of Digital Turbine.

The digital advertising landscape in the MENA region is poised for significant growth in the coming years, despite recent deceleration. The surge in online video advertising revenue is particularly noteworthy, with Omdia research indicating that it will more than double to $2.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, Statista's data forecasts a robust expansion in advertising expenditure for MENA, with expectations of surpassing $12 billion by 2024, a significant rise from approximately $9.2 billion in 2021. The MENA region's evolving economic landscape, coupled with the increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet connectivity, is driving this upward trajectory in digital advertising investments. For companies such as Digital Turbine, this presents an opportune moment to capitalize on the region's growing advertising market.

Exhibit 3: Advertising spending in MENA from 2005 to 2024 (in USD millions)

Statista

This partnership will enable clients in the region to tap into the potential of rewarded video advertising in mobile games, an area where Digital Turbine has established itself as one of the largest global players. Studies conducted with Lumen, Amplified Intelligence, Nielsen, and Kantar have demonstrated that Digital Turbine's ads outperform competitors by over 10 times in terms of attention. The company's video ads not only grab users' attention but also hold it for an average of 22 seconds, significantly surpassing mobile web and social video ads in viewer engagement. The company's award-winning Creative Lab further enhances the power of sight, sound, and motion on mobile devices, ensuring that the video ad experience is as impactful as intended by the advertisers. Additionally, Digital Turbine's advanced data analysis capabilities, enabled through direct integration with applications, allow for precise targeting of real users based on behavioral research. This data-driven approach ensures that messages are tailored to the age and preferences of recipients and are placed in a brand-safe environment. By leveraging strategic partnerships, delivering captivating ad experiences, and utilizing advanced data analytics, Digital Turbine is positioning itself to thrive amid market challenges.

The company continued expanding its strategic partnerships this year with the most recent being a partnership expansion with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud. This marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the app install experience for app developers. The integration of the company's SingleTap technology into Google Cloud Marketplace offers a simplified solution for reaching more users through frictionless app installs from any mobile ad placement. With SingleTap-enabled ads, mobile users can now download apps directly to their device home screens, eliminating the standard download process and creating a smoother, uninterrupted user experience. This enhancement enables app developers to enjoy optimized app install journeys, resulting in higher conversion rates and more efficient media spending across channels. The collaboration with Google Cloud partner SADA further accelerates the process of making SingleTap available to customers, bolstering Digital Turbine's growth strategy in supporting the Android ecosystem.

Promising Growth Avenues Amid App And Device Business Slowdown

Despite facing a slowdown in App growth and the Device business, Digital Turbine has found promising growth avenues through its DSP (Demand-Side Platform) and SingleTap licensing business. The company's DSP, utilized for direct SingleTap installs, has shown impressive double-digit growth compared to the previous year's March quarter, and it is expected to be a major growth driver in the current fiscal year. SingleTap licensing has also seen significant progress, with install volume doubling in the March quarter compared to the entire year of 2022. The June quarter is expected to double the March quarter's performance.

Digital Turbine's partnerships with high-profile players like Amazon (AMZN) and Epic have contributed to the expansion of SingleTap implementations, creating additional titles and traffic sources. Further, the launch of Google Marketplace integrations, alongside the joint expansion efforts with Google, is set to drive growth with Tier 1 publishers and brands within the Google ecosystem. The company is also making strides in engaging with multiple large social media companies, setting the stage for the first pilots running SingleTap over their networks in the coming months.

Despite the operational complexity of integrating various stakeholders, such as advertisers, publishers, attribution providers, telcos, and OEMs, the management emphasizes that SingleTap licensing holds a strong product-market fit and a considerable competitive advantage once established at scale. While the revenue generation from SingleTap licensing will take time to mature, the company remains optimistic about the long-term potential and the unique competitive moat created through tight coordination and management of its complex ecosystem.

Further, Digital Turbine's integration of acquisitions has yielded significant improvements in its execution capabilities, positioning the company for growth. The integration has paved the way for scaling various technological advancements, including AI and machine learning, which are expected to bear fruit in the form of enhanced features such as SDK bidding and video rendering technology. The successful integration of Google bidding with FairBid, Digital Turbine's mediation solution, further enhances the company's position in the market by increasing its share of voice and demand for its publisher supply.

The company's AI and machine learning initiatives have been instrumental in delivering dynamic experiences to users, leveraging first-party data from carrier and OEM partners. Digital Turbine continues to leverage these technologies to optimize its SingleTap business, automate workflows, and curate content in its content media business. The application of large language model (LLM)-based conversational AI and ML models further enhances the effectiveness of its ad platform.

Thoughts On Valuation

Digital Turbine is not ludicrously valued, which is one of the main features that caught my attention. At a forward P/E of 13, the company can even be considered attractively valued if macroeconomic conditions were favorable. Because Digital Turbine first reported a net profit very recently in 2020, we do not have enough data to determine whether the company is attractively valued from a historical P/E perspective. From a price-to-cash flow perspective, Digital Turbine is attractively valued today at a ratio of 9.34 compared to its 5-year average of 70.

Although multiples do not look bad, I am not comfortable taking a long position because of two main reasons.

There is no catalyst to drive the stock price higher, with the company continuing to face difficulties to realize expected growth synergies from acquisitions amid challenging macroeconomic conditions. Earnings estimate revisions have trended lower in the recent past, and a continuation of this trend is likely because of the lack of clarity on the timeline for a global economic growth recovery.

Takeaway

Digital Turbine, a small-cap company in the competitive digital advertising landscape, has faced significant challenges amid a slowdown in the app and device business. The company's recent financial results have disappointed investors, leading to a substantial decline in its stock. While the ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow offers some consolation, it is crucial to consider the impact of acquisitions on increased long-term debt and stock-based compensation expenses.

Digital Turbine's current valuation may present an opportunity for investors who believe in the company's potential for growth once the advertising market recovers. The management's assertion of stabilized advertising trends and strategic partnerships in the pipeline may be key factors in reversing revenue declines and fostering growth in the future. However, uncertainties remain as to when this turnaround will materialize, leaving investors questioning the timing and effectiveness of the company's growth strategies. The struggle to create shareholder value is compounded by the delayed realization of promised growth from acquisitions, leading to skepticism about Digital Turbine's ability to deliver on its prospects.